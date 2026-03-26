Xuan Thuy named ASEAN Heritage Park

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500 deputies to 16th National Assembly
At a press conference on March 21, 2026, the National Election Council announced the composition of the 16th National Assembly, highlighting representation of women, ethnic minorities, non-Party members and younger deputies, as well as a high proportion of members with postgraduate qualifications.
Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam pay an official visit to the Russian Federation from March 22 – 25. The visit is made at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
FDI disbursement in Jan-Feb reaches five-year high
Foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursed in Vietnam during the first two months of 2026 is estimated at 3.21 billion USD, up 8.8% year-on-year and the highest level recorded for the period in the past five years, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
New business establishments surge over 70% in first two months of 2026
In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam recorded nearly 35,500 newly registered enterprises, with total registered capital of about 313.7 trillion VND (12 billion USD) and a workforce exceeding 167,500 employees.
Int'l visitors to Vietnam up over 18% in first two months of 2026
In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.7 million international visitors, up 18.1% compared to the same period last year, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.
Nine export items exceed 1.5 billion USD in January-February
Vietnam recorded nine export items surpassing 1.5 billion USD in turnover in the first two months of 2026, accounting for more than 70% of the country’s total exports. Among them, electronics, computers and components led with 17.69 billion USD.
Government takes urgent measures to ensure energy security amid Middle East tensions
Amid increasingly complex developments in the military conflict in the Middle East since February 28, 2026, the Vietnamese Government has rolled out urgent measures to ensure energy security.
Vietnam National Space Centre inaugurated
The recent inauguration of the Vietnam National Space Centre at Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi serves as one of the leading space centres in Southeast Asia. It is the first high-tech project funded by Japan’s ODA loans.
Key milestones following National Assembly and People’s Council elections
On March 15, 2026, voters nationwide cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. After the vote, the National Election Council and local election committees continue key procedures to complete the electoral process in accordance with the law.
Vietnam’s overseas investment rises 2.3-fold in first two months
During the period, 36 new overseas projects were granted investment certificates with total registered capital from Vietnamese investors reaching 532.4 million USD, up 2.3 times compared to the same period last year. In addition, three projects adjusted their capital with an additional 7.8 million USD, 1.5 times higher than a year earlier.
Digital map for 2026–2031 National Assembly and Hanoi People’s Council elections
To enhance public communication and promote digital transformation in election work, the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front has introduced a digital map of information on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the Hanoi People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term. The digital map helps expand the application of information technology and digital transformation in providing services and information to voters across the city.
Voting hours set for March 15, 2026 election
Election day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure has been set for March 15, 2026. Under the regulations, voting takes place from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. on the same day. Depending on local conditions, the Election Committee may decide to start voting earlier, but not before 5.00 a.m., or end later, but no later than 9.00 p.m. on the same day.
Vietnam targets stronger national brand in Asia by 2045
Decision No. 173/QD-TTg dated January 27, 2026, issued by the Prime Minister approving the strategy for promoting Vietnam’s image abroad for 2026–2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies international communication as a strategic soft-power tool serving national development. The strategy aims to position Vietnam among Asia’s leading countries in terms of national brand and image by 2045, while striving to rank in the top three in ASEAN and top 30 in the Global Soft Power Index.
Major environmental targets for 2026–2030
The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets several environmental targets for the 2026–2030 period, including maintaining forest coverage at 42 percent, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 8–9 percent, treating and reusing 65–70 percent of wastewater in river basins, and expanding marine and coastal protected areas to at least 6 percent of Vietnam’s maritime area.
Major economic development targets for 2026-2030
The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets a target for the 2026–2030 period to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10%, raising GDP per capita to about 8,500 USD by 2030.
Major social development targets for 2026-2030
The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress sets out key economic, social and environmental development goals and targets for the 2026–2030 period. Key social targets include raising the Human Development Index (HDI) to around 0.8; increasing life expectancy at birth to 75.5 years, with healthy life expectancy reaching at least 68 years.
Resolution of 14th National Party Congress sets out development goals
The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress outlines Vietnam’s development goals towards rapid and sustainable growth, improved living standards, and the vision of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.
Organ transplantation in Vietnam in era of advanced medicine
In 2025, Vietnam performed around 1,368 organ transplants – the highest number ever recorded – making the country the leading nation in Southeast Asia in terms of the number of transplants performed each year.
Vietnam’s healthcare sector achieves significant progress
Over the past 71 years of development, Vietnam’s healthcare sector has made remarkable progress, promoting scientific research, applying modern technologies, and building a comprehensive healthcare system to better meet the growing demand for medical care and treatment among the population.
Five key tasks for cultural development
Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that the principle “Culture must light the way for the nation” underscores a people-centred culture as the spiritual bedrock, endogenous strength, and embodiment of Vietnamese brainpower, propelling national development toward independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening.