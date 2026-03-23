Unique natural splendour of Hang Rai in Nui Chua National Park

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The pristine beauty of Hang Rai coast defines the landscape of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
The pristine beauty of Hang Rai coast defines the landscape of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
A tourist poses with a uniquely shaped rock formation at Hang Rai. (Photo: VNA)
A tourist poses with a uniquely shaped rock formation at Hang Rai. (Photo: VNA)
The ancient coral platform holds immense geological and natural history value, according to scientists. (Photo: VNA)
The ancient coral platform holds immense geological and natural history value, according to scientists. (Photo: VNA)
Fossilised coral layers create a surreal and fascinating scenery at Hang Rai (Photo: VNA)
Fossilised coral layers create a surreal and fascinating scenery at Hang Rai (Photo: VNA)
On stormy days, powerful white waves crash against the cliffs, adding to the site's allure. (Photo: VNA)
On stormy days, powerful white waves crash against the cliffs, adding to the site's allure. (Photo: VNA)
The rhythmic ocean waves and rugged rock formations create a striking contrast of colours at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
The rhythmic ocean waves and rugged rock formations create a striking contrast of colours at Hang Rai, Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Nature-carved boulders showcase extraordinary shapes formed over millennia at Hang Rai. (Photo: VNA)
Nature-carved boulders showcase extraordinary shapes formed over millennia at Hang Rai. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Rai attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Rai attracts a large number of domestic and international tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors capture memorable moments amidst the scenic beauty of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors capture memorable moments amidst the scenic beauty of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Rai showcases the one-of-a-kind natural splendour of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Hang Rai showcases the one-of-a-kind natural splendour of Nui Chua National Park. (Photo: VNA)
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Unique natural splendour of Hang Rai in Nui Chua National Park

Hang Rai (meaning “otter cave”) is located within the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in Vinh Hai commune, in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. It stands out as one of the most remarkable natural landmarks of Nui Chua National Park, famed for its ancient fossilised coral reefs of striking shapes set against a backdrop of majestic coastal mountains.

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