Unique natural splendour of Hang Rai in Nui Chua National Park
Hang Rai (meaning “otter cave”) is located within the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in Vinh Hai commune, in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa. It stands out as one of the most remarkable natural landmarks of Nui Chua National Park, famed for its ancient fossilised coral reefs of striking shapes set against a backdrop of majestic coastal mountains.
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