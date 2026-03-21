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Vibrant artworks meticulously crafted by Khuu Tan Buu from multi-coloured rice grains. (Photo: VNA)
Vibrant artworks meticulously crafted by Khuu Tan Buu from multi-coloured rice grains. (Photo: VNA)
Khuu Tan Buu meticulously placing every grain to bring a rice painting to life. (Photo: VNA)
Khuu Tan Buu meticulously placing every grain to bring a rice painting to life. (Photo: VNA)
A display of rice paintings by Khuu Tan Buu (Ninh Kieu ward, Can Tho city). (Photo: VNA)
A display of rice paintings by Khuu Tan Buu (Ninh Kieu ward, Can Tho city). (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore the unique textures and cultural themes of the rice art. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore the unique textures and cultural themes of the rice art. (Photo: VNA)
His diverse portfolio not only builds a distinctive brand but also showcases the region’s rich culture and people. (Photo: VNA)
His diverse portfolio not only builds a distinctive brand but also showcases the region’s rich culture and people. (Photo: VNA)
Khuu Tan Buu meticulously placing every grain to bring a rice painting to life. (Photo: VNA)
Khuu Tan Buu meticulously placing every grain to bring a rice painting to life. (Photo: VNA)
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Young Mekong Delta entrepreneur transforms rice grains into artistic masterpieces

Khuu Tan Buu, a young entrepreneur in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, has successfully launched a unique startup creating intricate paintings from rice grains. His diverse portfolio - from rural landscapes and the iconic Can Tho floating market to portraits of President Ho Chi Minh and custom-made pieces - not only builds a distinctive brand but also showcases the region’s rich culture and people.

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