Young Mekong Delta entrepreneur transforms rice grains into artistic masterpieces
Khuu Tan Buu, a young entrepreneur in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, has successfully launched a unique startup creating intricate paintings from rice grains. His diverse portfolio - from rural landscapes and the iconic Can Tho floating market to portraits of President Ho Chi Minh and custom-made pieces - not only builds a distinctive brand but also showcases the region’s rich culture and people.
#Khuu Tan Buu #Can Tho city #paintings from rice grains #Mekong Delta landscapes #Uncle Ho #rich culture #Mekong Delta