Environment

Cuc Phuong national park targets becoming natural “wildlife gene bank” by 2050

Under the Cuc Phuong Rewilding Action Plan 2026–2035, with a vision to 2050, the initiative aims to transform the park into a natural gene bank capable of supplying wildlife populations to other protected areas nationwide.

Wild animals are released back into their natural habitat. (Photo: Courtesy of Department of Forestry and Forest Protection)
Wild animals are released back into their natural habitat. (Photo: Courtesy of Department of Forestry and Forest Protection)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cuc Phuong National Park and Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) have launched Vietnam’s first national park rewilding action plan, outlining measures to restore wildlife and rebuild ecosystems at the country’s oldest protected area.

Under the Cuc Phuong Rewilding Action Plan 2026–2035, with a vision to 2050, the initiative aims to transform the park into a natural gene bank capable of supplying wildlife populations to other protected areas nationwide.

The ultimate objective is to return wildlife to their rightful habitats so they can perform their ecological functions, the park’s Director Nguyen Van Chinh said at the launch held on March 20.

Over the 2026–2035 period, the park will focus on four pillars: scientific research and habitat restoration, priority reintroductions, post-release monitoring, and a One Health approach linking ecosystem, animal and human health to reduce the risk of zoonotic disease transmission.

Rewilding efforts will extend beyond the park’s 22,400 hectares to an interprovincial corridor linking Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Phu Tho, covering more than 50,000 hectares to enhance habitat and genetic connectivity, organisers said.

A flagship campaign, Cuc Phuong Snare-Free, aims to remove more than 95% of cable snares in release zones before animals are returned to the wild, supported by sustained patrols and surveillance. Local communities play a central role in the plan, participating in patrols and monitoring while promoting sustainable livelihoods such as ecotourism. Results-based payment pilots will test mechanisms to share conservation benefits with residents.

SVW Director Nguyen Van Thai said partnerships between NGOs and national parks are essential and pledged financial and technical support aligned with IUCN standards.

Doan Hoai Nam, Deputy Director of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection, praised the park for leading the initiative and said the department would continue supporting rescue, conservation and rewilding efforts, while issuing technical guidelines to improve implementation./.

VNA
#Cuc Phuong National Park #Save Vietnam’s Wildlife #natural gene bank #wildlife
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The People’s Committee of Dakrong commune in the central province of Quang Tri, in coordination with the Dakrong Forest Protection Station hand over a small-clawed otter to the Cuc Phuong National Park and the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri hands over rare otter to Cuc Phuong National Park

The People’s Committee of Dakrong commune in the central province of Quang Tri, in coordination with the Dakrong Forest Protection Station, on February 26 handed over a small-clawed otter to the Cuc Phuong National Park and the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Vietnam for further care and rehabilitation.

See more

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh speaks at the ceremony to launch major environmental campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for collective action on water, air, climate and sustainable future

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh underscored that water, climate, and energy are fundamental pillars of sustainable development. In Vietnam, water resources and weather patterns influence every aspect of life, from food and water security to livelihoods, ecosystem stability, and economic growth.

The population of trac (Dalbergia cochinchinensis) trees is strictly protected in the Dak Uy special-use forest. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam highlights forests’ role in sustainable growth on International Day of Forests

According to Director of the Forestry and Forest Protection Department Tran Quang Bao, forests hold a strategic position in Vietnam’s development. They provide livelihoods for millions of people, particularly ethnic minorities and communities living in mountainous and forested areas, while contributing to environmental protection and disaster prevention.

The World Meteorological Day 2026 carries the theme “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry guides response to World Meteorological Day, World Water Day 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urged ministries, agencies, local authorities, embassies, and international organisations to hold practical and effective activities aligned with the themes. Suggested activities include displaying eco-friendly banners, posters, and billboards in public spaces, streets, government offices, and other suitable venues to raise public awareness of the events’ importance.

Delegates launch the Green Hero Solution project in Ho Chi Minh City on March 12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Denmark cooperate to pilot circular food model

Under the “Green Hero Solution” project, organic food waste will be collected from partner organisations and businesses and processed into compost. The compost will then be used at two Food Bank community gardens, where fresh vegetables will be grown to support disadvantaged households.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha meets with UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi and WHO Representative in Vietnam Angela Pratt in Hanoi on March 11. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up partnership with UNDP, WHO in tackling air pollution

Highlighting Vietnam’s close partnership with the two UN agencies, Deputy PM Ha highly appreciated their important contributions to the country’s development over the years, particularly in policy consultation, institutional reform and promoting sustainable development initiatives.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Phu Cu waste-to-energy plant project in Doan Dao commune, Hung Yen province, on March 6 (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen breaks ground on 4 trillion VND waste-to-energy plant

With a population of about 3.5 million, Hung Yen generates around 1,850 – 2,000 tonnes of household waste each day, along with about 1,000 tonnes of waste from production and business establishments, posing a major challenge for the locality.

A cycling convoy from the former Binh Duong province (now part of Ho Chi Minh City) parades through the streets to raise awareness in support of Earth Hour 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Earth Hour 2026 launch event rescheduled

The launch ceremony of a nationwide campaign that calls on all citizens to use energy economically and efficiently in response to Earth Hour 2026 will be held on the morning of Saturday, March 21, instead of March 7 as initially planned.

Nghe An neutralises 350kg unexploded wartime bomb (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An authorities safely dispose of 350kg wartime bomb

After inspection, military engineers identified the object as an MK-82 high-explosive bomb, measuring 20cm in diameter and 155cm in length, weighing about 350kg and still fitted with an intact detonator. The bomb was believed to be left over from the war.