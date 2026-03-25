Singapore deepens ties with Germany to boost regional trade

Singapore (VNA) – In an increasingly fragmented and uncertain global landscape, Singapore needs to work closely with like-minded partners to expand its economic space, maintain supply chain resilience and uphold a rules-based international order, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.



Speaking to reporters ahead of his March 25-28 visit to Germany, Gan said that beyond strengthening bilateral ties, Singapore and Germany can also cooperate on promoting multilateral relations between the European Union and ASEAN regions, according to The Straits Times.



Singapore will assume the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, coinciding with the grouping’s 60th anniversary.



Singapore and Germany have also­ been making efforts to reform the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.



Members of ASEAN and the EU have benefited immensely from rules-based multilateralism. Hence, the two countries have much to gain if they can rewrite the rules of global commerce to contain protectionism.



In 60 years of diplomatic ties, Germany and Singapore have enjoyed close bilateral economic cooperation. The relationship between the two nations was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2024.



There are more than 2,300 German companies in Singapore in various sectors, including manufacturing and services. They provide about 45,000 jobs.



The Singapore-Germany Year of Innovation was launched in February 2026 to intensify collaborations in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, microelectronics and biotechnology./.

VNA