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Philippines declares energy emergency

The Philippine Government on March 24 announced an "imminent danger of a critically low energy supply" as tensions in the Middle East threaten fuel supplies and the stability of the country’s power system.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines has declared a state of emergency in the energy sector amid growing concerns over fuel supply disruptions and electricity security.

The Philippine Government on March 24 announced an "imminent danger of a critically low energy supply" as tensions in the Middle East threaten fuel supplies and the stability of the country’s power system. In an executive order, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned of an imminent risk to energy availability due to ongoing conflict affecting global fuel markets.

Authorities in Manila are considering short-term measures to curb electricity costs, including increasing output from coal-fired power plants. Energy officials said soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have forced the country to rely more heavily on coal, which currently accounts for around 60% of national electricity generation.

The government is also exploring the possibility of boosting coal imports, particularly from Indonesia.

Heavily dependent on imported fuel, the archipelagic nation of about 116 million people has frequently faced power shortages. A recently announced discovery of new natural gas reserves near the Malampaya field is expected to help extend supply for the main island of Luzon in the coming years./.

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#Philippines #Middle East conflict #energy emergency #fuel supply disruptions #electricity security Philippines
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