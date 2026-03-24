Philippines allows temporary sale of lower-grade fuel

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine government has temporarily authorised the circulation of lower-quality fuel in the domestic market to mitigate the impact of the Middle East conflict on energy supplies.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said it has issued a circular authorising the temporary and controlled introduction of Euro II petroleum products for selected transport and industrial uses. It issued the circular following consultations with the oil and automotive industries last week.

Euro II petroleum products refer to fuel standards that comply with the European emission standards established in the mid-1990s, specifically designed to limit pollution from vehicle engines. The products have higher pollutant ratings than modern and cleaner fuel tiers like Euro IV or Euro V.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the authority is narrowly targeted and strictly regulated, and does not replace the country’s Euro IV fuel standards, which remain in force under existing laws and regulations.

Under the circular, the interim use of Euro II fuels is limited to in-use vehicle models from 2015 and earlier, traditional jeepneys, industrial applications such as power plants and generators, and the marine and shipping industry.

To prevent misuse and preserve product integrity, the DOE announced that downstream oil industry participants must maintain full segregation of Euro II and Euro IV fuels across storage, transport and retail systems.

It added that participants intending to offer Euro II fuels must also notify officials and related authorities, through the Oil Industry Management Bureau, and identify the retail outlets where such products will be available.

The DOE said compliance will be enforced through random product sampling and testing across downstream oil facilities. To protect consumers, the DoE required the prominent posting of advisories at fuel stations and other retail outlets offering Euro II products.

The advisories must clearly state that the fuel carries Euro II specifications and that consumers must verify vehicle compatibility before use./.