Philippines nears upper-middle-income status: WB

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Bank (WB) has assessed that the Philippines is approaching upper-middle-income status, based on current growth trends in gross national income (GNI) per capita.
The country’s English-language newspaper Philippine Star cited the multilateral lender as saying that the Philippines is projected to be close to the upper-middle-income threshold.
The bank’s list of new income classification and thresholds will be updated on July 1.
Data released by the WB last year showed that the Philippines remained a lower-middle-income country, with its GNI per capita reaching 4,470 USD in 2024.
The bank classifies economies with a GNI per capita calculated using the Atlas method of 1,136 USD to 4,495 USD as lower-middle-income countries. Meanwhile, those with a GNI per capita between 4,496 USD and 13,935 USD are classified as upper-middle-income economies. High-income ones are those with a GNI per capita of over 13,935 USD.
The Philippines has been part of the lower-middle-income group since 1987./.
Philippines disburses 385 million USD to cushion fuel price surge
Budget Secretary Rolando Toledo said the accelerated disbursement aims to ensure that essential public services and construction works continue without disruption, as higher oil prices place pressure on transport costs and household spending.