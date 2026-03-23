Philippines nears upper-middle-income status: WB

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Bank (WB) has assessed that the Philippines is approaching upper-middle-income status, based on current growth trends in gross national income (GNI) per capita.



The country’s English-language newspaper Philippine Star cited the multilateral lender as saying that the Philippines is projected to be close to the upper-middle-income threshold.



The bank’s list of new income classification and thresholds will be updated on July 1.



Data released by the WB last year showed that the Philippines remained a lower-middle-income country, with its GNI per capita reaching 4,470 USD in 2024.



The bank classifies economies with a GNI per capita calculated using the Atlas method of 1,136 USD to 4,495 USD as lower-middle-income countries. Meanwhile, those with a GNI per capita between 4,496 USD and 13,935 USD are classified as upper-middle-income economies. High-income ones are those with a GNI per capita of over 13,935 USD.



The Philippines has been part of the lower-middle-income group since 1987./.

VNA