Cambodia, Thailand reassure public over fuel supply

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rottanak said on March 23 that the Government is working actively to ensure a stable supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other fuels.



He acknowledged that LPG is now the most constrained fuel, stressing that the Government is coordinating with companies and regional partners to secure sufficient supply for transport, cooking, and industrial use.



Meanwhile, the Thai Government has affirmed that the country maintains sufficient oil reserves to meet demand for up to 103 days, and it is advancing regulatory measures to enhance transparency in the market.



In response to temporary distribution bottlenecks in some areas caused by a sharp surge in consumption, the Government has allowed 24-hour fuel transportation nationwide, and the acceleration of distribution.



The Department of Energy Business has collaborated with the private sector to launch the "Pump Radar" app, allowing the public to monitor fuel availability in real time./.

VNA