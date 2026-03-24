Thailand seizes 20,000 litres of diesel bound for Myanmar

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities have recently uncovered an illegal shipment of 20,000 litres of diesel fuel bound for Myanmar.

The case comes as Thailand faces fuel shortages and nationwide sales restrictions amid concerns over supply constraints and the need to build reserves in the wake of the Middle East conflict.

Tak Governor Chusak Rooying ordered an inspection of a suspicious vehicle spotted near the border crossing with Myanmar following reports that diesel was being stockpiled for transport to Myawaddy in Myanmar’s Karen state. Upon arrival, officials found a fuel tanker parked along the Moei River, apparently preparing to transport diesel across the border. Checks revealed that the modified 10-wheel tanker was capable of carrying up to 20,000 litres of fuel.

A subsequent search of a nearby warehouse uncovered equipment and containers used for fuel storage. According to the Tak provincial Public Relations Office, authorities found two storage tanks with a capacity of 4,500 litres each containing about 300 litres of diesel, 101 containers holding 200 litres each, and 85 fuel canisters with a capacity of 30 litres. The truck, the smuggled fuel and the driver were all seized and handed over to police for further investigation.

In fact, residents in five border districts of Tak province in northern Thailand are currently facing fuel shortages. Smuggling activities from the province into Myanmar have further aggravated the situation.

To address the problem, Governor Chusak Rooying has ordered intensified patrols and stricter inspections to prevent fuel stockpiling and illegal cross-border exports. He also called on local residents to report any suspicious signs related to fuel hoarding or smuggling./.