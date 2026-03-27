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Suicide cases surge in Philippine capital amid concerns over online gaming impact

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) highlighted potential risks associated with digital environments as more young people are exposed to online gaming platforms such as Roblox, where interactions are constant and often lack sufficient oversight.

Hanoi (VNA) – Suicide cases in Metro Manila have more than tripled in the first quarter of 2026, raising concerns among authorities and families about factors driving self-harm among young people, including the potential negative impact of online gaming.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported on March 25 that the number of suicide cases in the region rose to 111 between January and March, compared to 33 cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

According to the NCRPO, many cases are linked to emotional distress, relationship problems, financial pressure, or personal loss. These issues often go unnoticed but may present subtle warning signs that families, peers, and communities can identify if they remain attentive.

The agency stressed that early recognition and timely intervention are crucial to preventing self-harm.

Notably, the NCRPO also highlighted potential risks associated with digital environments as more young people are exposed to online gaming platforms such as Roblox, where interactions are constant and often lack sufficient oversight.

While such platforms provide entertainment, prolonged and unsupervised use, especially when accompanied by harmful content or cyberbullying, may increase emotional vulnerability among users, it warned.

The NCRPO emphasised that prevention efforts should begin within families and communities. Simple actions such as initiating conversations or checking in on individuals showing signs of withdrawal can serve as early and effective interventions.

It also urged the public to pay attention to changes in online behaviour among family members, including excessive gaming, reduced real-life social interaction, or exposure to negative digital content, as these may indicate psychological distress.

NCRPO regional chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin called for stronger involvement from families, schools and communities in identifying early signs of mental health issues in order to provide timely support and better protect young people./.

VNA
#Philippines #online gaming #digital content #suicide cases #National Capital Region Police Office Philippines
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