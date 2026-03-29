Philippines shifts preparatory meetings for 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship

Hanoi (VNA) -- The Philippines has shifted preparatory meetings for its 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship to virtual formats, citing developments in West Asia and their impact on regional priorities, particularly energy security.

Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered a recalibration of the Philippines’ hosting of ASEAN 2026, scaling down non-essential activities “in order to save on expenses and focus on the most important”.

As part of this directive, approximately 650 preparatory meetings will now be conducted online, a press statement posted on the Chair’s official website said March 27.

It noted the upcoming ASEAN Summit in May will proceed as an in-person meeting but on a “very bare bones” format.

The Summit is expected to tackle urgent priorities, including energy security, food security, and migrant workers’ concerns.

According to the statement, all host agencies have been directed to conduct all preparatory meetings, from working group to ministerial, virtually.

It affirmed that despite the changes in format of meetings, ASEAN cooperation remains steady and purposeful, ensuring that the region continues to respond collectively and decisively to shared challenges./.