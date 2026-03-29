Politburo resolution charts Hanoi’s development in a new era

Election day for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure has been set for March 15, 2026. Under the regulations, voting takes place from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. on the same day. Depending on local conditions, the Election Committee may decide to start voting earlier, but not before 5.00 a.m., or end later, but no later than 9.00 p.m. on the same day.