Temple of Literature night tour brings heritage to life with digital technology
The night tour at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi offers a fresh approach to heritage by blending tradition with digital technologies such as lighting, mapping, virtual reality, and interactive experiences, making the site more vivid and accessible. It helps renew Hanoi’s tourism offerings while contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on digital transformation.
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