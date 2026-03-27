Temple of Literature night tour brings heritage to life with digital technology

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A lighting system leads visitors through a carefully designed experiential route across the site. (Photo: VNA)
A lighting system leads visitors through a carefully designed experiential route across the site. (Photo: VNA)
Under light and motion, ancient tree trunks retell old stories through the language of technology. (Photo: VNA)
Under light and motion, ancient tree trunks retell old stories through the language of technology. (Photo: VNA)
Stone stelae at the Temple of Literature are no longer just historical artefacts but are becoming “storytelling mediums” through the use of lighting and digital technology, transforming heritage from static display into interactive experience. (Photo: VNA)
Stone stelae at the Temple of Literature are no longer just historical artefacts but are becoming “storytelling mediums” through the use of lighting and digital technology, transforming heritage from static display into interactive experience. (Photo: VNA)
Centuries-old scholarly values preserved at the Temple of Literature are being “awakened” in a contemporary setting, where light serves as a bridge between past and present. (Photo: VNA)
Centuries-old scholarly values preserved at the Temple of Literature are being “awakened” in a contemporary setting, where light serves as a bridge between past and present. (Photo: VNA)
Lighting effects projected onto stone stelae and traditional patterns help highlight intricate heritage details. (Photo: VNA)
Lighting effects projected onto stone stelae and traditional patterns help highlight intricate heritage details. (Photo: VNA)
Khue Van Cac pavilion is artistically illuminated, enhancing the beauty of traditional architecture within a modern setting. (Photo: VNA)
Khue Van Cac pavilion is artistically illuminated, enhancing the beauty of traditional architecture within a modern setting. (Photo: VNA)
The light journey creatively and emotionally re-enacts the historical story of the Temple of Literature, inviting audiences to explore the beauty of national cultural heritage in an entirely new way. (Photo: VNA)
The light journey creatively and emotionally re-enacts the historical story of the Temple of Literature, inviting audiences to explore the beauty of national cultural heritage in an entirely new way. (Photo: VNA)
A re-enacted traditional classroom space at the Temple of Literature, where calligraphy activities bridge Confucian heritage and contemporary experience. (Photo: VNA)
A re-enacted traditional classroom space at the Temple of Literature, where calligraphy activities bridge Confucian heritage and contemporary experience. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience at the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors take part in a calligraphy-writing experience at the Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)
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Temple of Literature night tour brings heritage to life with digital technology

The night tour at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi offers a fresh approach to heritage by blending tradition with digital technologies such as lighting, mapping, virtual reality, and interactive experiences, making the site more vivid and accessible. It helps renew Hanoi’s tourism offerings while contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on digital transformation.

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#Temple of Literature #Hanoi #night tour #heritage experience #digital technology #lighting #mapping #virtual reality #interactive experiences #cultural heritage #tourism innovation #accessibility #vivid presentation #Hanoi tourism #Resolution 57 #digital transformation

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