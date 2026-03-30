Vibrant Son tra blossom festival in Son La
The 2026 Son tra (hawthorn) blossom festival in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, is held annually in March in Nam Nghiep village, home to the largest hawthorn forest in Vietnam. The event promotes tourism and distinctive cultural values, celebrating the pristine white beauty of hawthorn flowers in the northwestern highlands and attracting large numbers of visitors seeking local cultural experiences.
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