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Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, the venue of the 2026 hawthorn blossom festival. (Photo: VNA)
Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, the venue of the 2026 hawthorn blossom festival. (Photo: VNA)
Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, the venue of the 2026 hawthorn blossom festival. (Photo: VNA)
Nam Nghiep village in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, the venue of the 2026 hawthorn blossom festival. (Photo: VNA)
Large numbers of local ethnic residents and visitors attend the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Large numbers of local ethnic residents and visitors attend the festival. (Photo: VNA)
One of the artistic performances at the Ngoc Chien hawthorn blossom festival in Son La. (Photo: VNA)
One of the artistic performances at the Ngoc Chien hawthorn blossom festival in Son La. (Photo: VNA)
Mong ethnic girls take part in the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Mong ethnic girls take part in the festival. (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore a photo exhibition at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore a photo exhibition at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
Hawthorn forests in Nam Nghiep village, Ngoc Chien commune (Photo: VNA)
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Vibrant Son tra blossom festival in Son La

The 2026 Son tra (hawthorn) blossom festival in Ngoc Chien commune, Son La province, is held annually in March in Nam Nghiep village, home to the largest hawthorn forest in Vietnam. The event promotes tourism and distinctive cultural values, celebrating the pristine white beauty of hawthorn flowers in the northwestern highlands and attracting large numbers of visitors seeking local cultural experiences.

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