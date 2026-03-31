“Do” ballet: Where Western art meets Vietnamese cultural identity

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The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Familiar images of the Vietnamese countryside are brought to the stage as central creative elements. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Familiar images of the Vietnamese countryside are brought to the stage as central creative elements. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Classical ballet techniques are rendered more accessible, infused with a distinctly Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Classical ballet techniques are rendered more accessible, infused with a distinctly Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
The contemporary ballet “Do” highlights the connection between Western technique and the simplicity of the Vietnamese spirit. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
In “Do,” traditional items such as fish traps, paper fans, woven mats and Do paper are not merely stage props but form the core of the creative concept. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Familiar images of the Vietnamese countryside are brought to the stage as central creative elements. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
Familiar images of the Vietnamese countryside are brought to the stage as central creative elements. (Photo: Khanh Hoa/VNA)
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“Do” ballet: Where Western art meets Vietnamese cultural identity

The contemporary ballet “Do,” staged at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi, blends Vietnamese cultural elements with modern artistic language, offering a fresh visual experience and bringing classical art closer to the public. The work stands as a testament to efforts to revitalise academic art on a foundation of national culture, creating a distinctive Vietnamese imprint in the global arts scene in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development.

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