“Do” ballet: Where Western art meets Vietnamese cultural identity
The contemporary ballet “Do,” staged at Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi, blends Vietnamese cultural elements with modern artistic language, offering a fresh visual experience and bringing classical art closer to the public. The work stands as a testament to efforts to revitalise academic art on a foundation of national culture, creating a distinctive Vietnamese imprint in the global arts scene in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 80 on cultural development.