Russian classic ballet enchants Hanoi audiences

Hanoi (VNA) – Artists from the Russian State Ballet joined the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra for the first time in a performance of the classic ballet The Nutcracker at the Ho Guom Opera House on March 25, offering local audiences a rich artistic experience steeped in Russian classical tradition.

From the opening scenes, the auditorium was transformed into a fairytale world, enhanced by elaborate staging and the timeless music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, including “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers”. Technically demanding sequences such as leaps and pas de deux captivated the audience with their precision, harmony and expressive coordination.

Many spectators said the performance went beyond simple enjoyment, drawing them into a dreamlike journey alongside the characters. Adapted from E. T. A. Hoffmann’s fairy tale, the ballet follows a child’s magical adventure from a Christmas Eve setting to a fantastical kingdom, and remains one of the most frequently staged works worldwide.

In this production, the Russian troupe brought to life the hallmarks of its classical school through structured choreography, lavish costumes and refined technique. Accompanied live by the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra, the performance delivered a seamless blend of music and movement, appealing to both visual and auditory senses.

A representative of the Ho Guom Opera House said the company continues its run with Romeo and Juliet on March 26 and 27, featuring music by Sergei Prokofiev and choreography that highlights the drama of William Shakespeare’s tragic love story.

Founded in 1981, the Russian State Ballet is a leading troupe known for its strong classical technique and expressive style. The company has toured more than 40 countries and territories, presenting renowned works such as The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle and Romeo and Juliet, helping bring Russian ballet closer to global audiences.

Its return to Hanoi, following the success of Swan Lake last year, continues to affirm the enduring appeal of Russian ballet in Vietnam while contributing to cultural exchange between the two countries./.