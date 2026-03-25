Vietnam Circus Federation to promote digital transformation in new shows

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Circus Federation (VCF) will launch a range of projects and activities this year to entertain audiences, following Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW on the Development of Vietnamese Culture, VCF Director and People's Artist Tong Toan Thang said.



Resolution 80 emphasises the need to develop culture on a par with the economy, politics and society, while promoting cultural values, national traditions and aspirations for development. It also stresses preserving and promoting heritage alongside science, technology and digital transformation.



Under the Resolution’s direction, the VCF director said the federation would promote digital transformation and open new development directions for circus art this year.

According to Thang, 2026 is especially significant for the federation, marking 70 years since its founding in 1956. The VCF expects to stage about 300 performances at the Central Circus Theatre and aims to produce and refresh some 25 programmes and acts.



At the IONAH Entertainment Arts Centre, the federation plans to stage up to 50 performances a year, focusing on entertainment and experience products that serve a wide range of audiences, particularly domestic and international tourists.



Other highlighted activities include a community project supporting autistic children called Together to Lift Their Steps and the LangBiang Love Story project, which combines circus and tourism in Lam Dong province.



In addition, the VCF will continue to strengthen its international engagement and invest in high-quality acts. It is also expected to participate in around eight international circus festivals and competitions.



As for digital transformation, the VCF will cooperate with the Multimedia Communications Corporation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to develop a digital platform for e-ticketing, seat allocation and ticket control. This will make it easier for audiences to access information, promote transparency and create a sustainable revenue stream.



The federation will also step up its communications on digital platforms through short videos and creative content aimed at reaching younger audiences, helping to spread the value and identity of circus art to a wider public.



The use of technology in circus performances will be accelerated to improve quality and boost audience appeal. This will include lighting systems, LED stage screens, visual effects, 3D projection, multi-layered sound and synchronised stage effects.



According to Thang, VCF’s plan for this year is based on a review of its activities in 2025.



The federation staged 267 performances last year, he said, serving more than 113,000 audience members, with total revenue up 20.7% compared with the same period in 2024.



VCF kicked off this year’s series of activities after the third day of the Lunar New Year, with the show Spring Horse Tour of Three Regions, taking audiences on a journey through the cultural spaces of the three regions with a distinctive, mixed-discipline circus language.



On the same day, VCF artists departed to perform for audiences in remote areas of the northern province of Quang Ninh.



Vietnamese acts in the Festival Internacional del Circ Elefant d’Or 2026 (the Golden Elephant International Circus Festival 2026) in Spain won one silver medal, one bronze and one Special Prize.



Immediately after the festival ended, the federation received numerous offers of collaboration and invitations to other international competitions. Notably, the act Du Non (Umbrella Swing) has been invited to the Monte Carlo Circus Festival in January 2027 – one of the most prestigious circus events in the world.



General Director of the Performing Arts Department, People's Artist Nguyen Xuan Bac, acknowledged and praised the efforts and achievements of the VCF in 2025 and early 2026.



He confirmed that the Monte Carlo Circus Festival is one of the world’s most prestigious circus events, bringing together many of the finest talented artists. The invitation for the Vietnamese act to the event is thus an important opportunity for Vietnamese circus performers to promote Vietnamese circus art to international audiences.



The general director expressed his confidence that VCF will continue to achieve new successes and contribute to the overall development of Vietnamese culture./.



VNA