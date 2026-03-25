Society

Event series honours romanised Vietnamese script pioneer, promotes Vietnam–Portugal exchange

APCV Chair Diane Nguyen Duc Thu Dung said that the initiative aims to pay tribute to missionary Francisco de Pina, one of the early contributors to the formation of the modern writing system of the Vietnamese language (quoc ngu). Beyond its historical significance, the project is expected to serve as a platform to promote cultural exchange and expand cooperation between Vietnam and Portugal across various fields.

A publication printed in the romanised Vietnamese script in 1883.(Photo: VNA)
A publication printed in the romanised Vietnamese script in 1883.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — As part of the Francisco de Pina and the Journey of the Romanised Vietnamese Script – A Cultural Bridge between Vietnam and Portugal project, the Association for the Promotion of Vietnamese Culture (APCV), in coordination with authorities of Portugal’s Guarda city, will organise a series of cultural and community-connection events on October 7–8.

APCV Chair Diane Nguyen Duc Thu Dung said that the initiative aims to pay tribute to missionary Francisco de Pina, one of the early contributors to the formation of the modern writing system of the Vietnamese language (quoc ngu). Beyond its historical significance, the project is expected to serve as a platform to promote cultural exchange and expand cooperation between Vietnam and Portugal across various fields.

The programme is scheduled to take place at Guarda’s Municipal Theatre, featuring cultural exchanges, exhibitions, seminars and networking activities designed to highlight shared heritage and encourage international collaboration.

Earlier, on March 18, APCV representatives and cultural and historical experts, including Portuguese historian Professor António Salvado Morgado, met with city leaders in Guarda. Mayor Sérgio Fernando da Silva Costa and Vice Mayor for Culture Cláudia Guedes expressed their support for the initiative. On March 20, organisers held discussions with the Embassy of Vietnam in Portugal and received backing from Ambassador Nguyen Manh Thang.

Amid deepening globalisation, promoting linguistic heritage alongside cultural exchange is seen as a meaningful approach to strengthening people-to-people ties. With support from relevant authorities and partners, the project is expected to become a highlight of cultural diplomacy efforts, helping further consolidate and deepen the sustainable friendship between Vietnam and Portugal./.

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