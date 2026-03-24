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Foreign sailor brought ashore for emergency treatment

A specialised search-and-rescue ship which was on standby off Ho Chi Minh City’s Phuoc Thang ward was immediately dispatched, accompanied by a medical team from the Vung Tau General Hospital, to give first aid and bring the patient ashore.

The Filipino sailor suffering from a serious illness is brought ashore for treatment. (Photo: VNA)
The Filipino sailor suffering from a serious illness is brought ashore for treatment. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A rescue vessel operated by the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) on March 24 safely brought ashore a critically ill Filipino sailor and handed him over to relevant authorities for hospital treatment.

Earlier, the centre received an alert from Singapore-flagged tanker MT Navig8 Wolf, which was en route from the Republic of Korea to Singapore.

The vessel reported that crew member Patricio Manas Carbonera, born in 1969, had suffered a serious injury to the right side of his head, accompanied by severe pain and significant loss of vision in his right eye, with a high risk of complications. The ship’s captain requested urgent assistance to evacuate the patient for medical care ashore.

Upon receiving the information, the centre asked a coastal radio station to establish contact with the vessel to provide medical guidance while instructing it to alter course towards Vung Tau Cape for support.

A specialised search-and-rescue ship, SAR 413, which was on standby off Ho Chi Minh City’s Phuoc Thang ward, was immediately dispatched, accompanied by a medical team from the Vung Tau General Hospital, to give first aid and bring the patient to the mainland for further treament./.

VNA
#Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre #Singapore-flagged tanker MT Navig8 Wolf #foreign sailor in distress Vietnam
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