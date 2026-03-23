Life of Vietnamese community in Israel gradually stabilises

Hanoi (VNA) – Three weeks after conflict erupted in the Middle East, security situation in Israel remains uncertain, but the daily lives of the Vietnamese community there have generally begun to stabilise.



Despite ongoing challenges, Vietnamese residents have demonstrated calmness, solidarity and strict compliance with local safety regulations to protect themselves and their families.



According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported injured or killed as a direct result of the attacks over the past three weeks. The outcome reflects both proactive emergency responses and strong adherence to security guidance among the community.



From the early days of the conflict, Israel’s Home Front Command issued continuous alerts and safety instructions, advising residents and foreign communities to identify nearby shelters, limit non-essential travel and strictly follow warning sirens. Vietnamese residents in cities including Tel Aviv, Netanya, Bat Yam and Haifa quickly adapted to these measures, developing prompt response habits whenever alerts were issued.



A strong spirit of mutual support has also emerged within the community. Vietnamese families have actively stayed connected, sharing updates on the security situation, exchanging safety experiences and assisting one another in daily life. Social media communication groups have been maintained to ensure rapid dissemination of official announcements and guidance from Vietnamese representative agencies.



After an initial period of restricted activity, several Vietnamese-owned businesses have gradually reopened in areas assessed as relatively safe. Small restaurants and beauty services have resumed operations step by step, meeting essential needs of local residents and expatriates while maintaining strict compliance with security regulations.



Vietnamese workers in Israel are likewise returning to their jobs. Labourers in agriculture, construction and service sectors have resumed work in accordance with instructions from employers and local authorities. Production activities in some areas have restarted, although occasional disruptions remain due to security concerns.



Some workers said initial anxiety was unavoidable when the conflict began, but they have gradually adapted to life under heightened security conditions. Following safety procedures, such as quickly moving to shelters during sirens, has become an essential skill that helps them feel more secure at work.



Education for children in the Vietnamese community has also continued through online learning. With many schools temporarily closed for security reasons, students have shifted to remote classes, while parents arrange study spaces at home to ensure uninterrupted learning and emotional stability during the unusual period.



Community members have highly valued timely and clear guidance from Israeli authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy, noting that accessible information has helped them take proactive measures to safeguard themselves. Strict compliance with these instructions has been a key factor in minimising risks.



At the same time, Vietnamese residents maintain close contact with diplomatic missions, regularly updating themselves on advisories and staying connected in case emergency assistance is required. A shared mindset of vigilance without panic has characterised the community throughout the situation.



Although conditions have yet to fully stabilise, daily life in many areas is gradually recovering as essential activities continue and residents adapt to the prevailing security environment. The absence of casualties among Vietnamese nationals after three weeks of conflict highlights both favourable circumstances and a strong sense of personal responsibility within the community.



In the coming period, Vietnamese citizens in Israel are advised to closely monitor developments, strictly follow local regulations and continue fostering mutual support – key factors in overcoming current challenges and maintaining stable lives and work amid ongoing uncertainties./.

VNA