98-year-old pioneer turns poor village into Vietnam’s agarwood hub

Hanoi (VNA) - From a once-impoverished rural community in central Vietnam, Phuc Trach commune in Ha Tinh province has emerged as one of the country’s leading centres for agarwood production, generating hundreds of billions of Vietnamese dong in revenue each year.

At the heart of this transformation is Dinh Cong Anh, a 98-year-old villager widely regarded as the pioneer who introduced the craft of agarwood extraction to the locality.

Today, visitors to Phuc Trach inhale the gentle fragrance of agarwood carried in the wind and the rhythmic sound of chisels from small workshops scattered throughout the village.

Born in 1928, Anh grew up in a region known for its harsh climate, with scorching summers and frequent floods during the rainy season. Agarwood trees, locally known as “do bau,” grew naturally in surrounding forests, but for many years their economic value was largely unrecognised. In difficult times, villagers often cut the trees for firewood simply to exchange for rice.

A turning point came around 1980 when traders from Hue began arriving in the area to purchase agarwood trees. Sensing a new opportunity, Anh and his wife ventured deep into the forests of the Truong Son range to search for the valuable resource. Having previously served in wartime and being familiar with the mountainous terrain, Anh knew where old agarwood trees were likely to be found.

Agarwood products (Photo: vietnamnet.vn)

In the early days, lacking experience, he often cut down entire trees to sell. Over time, after observing other craftsmen, he gradually learned the delicate techniques required to identify and extract agarwood hidden inside the trunk. The work demanded patience and precision, as not every tree contained the prized resin that forms only when a tree is naturally damaged, and the resin accumulates over many years.

As his skills improved, Anh began purchasing agarwood trees and processing them at home. Long nights were spent carefully carving the wood to isolate the precious resin. The words of his craftsmanship spread, attracting villagers eager to learn. Rather than keeping his knowledge secret, Anh willingly shared techniques and practical experience with others.

Just as importantly, he urged residents to grow agarwood trees rather than depend on wild harvesting, fostering a sustainable local industry.

Over time, agarwood products from Phuc Trach have been sold across Vietnam, bringing rising incomes and improved living standards. Workshops have multiplied, and many families are now able to build new homes and invest in better livelihoods.

According to local authorities, Phuc Trach now has around 1,000 hectares of agarwood trees, generating approximately 200 billion VND (7.6 million USD) in annual revenue. Several enterprises have recently invested heavily in modern equipment to produce agarwood essential oil, further increasing the value of the industry.

At 98, Anh has stepped back from active work but continues to witness the remarkable transformation of his hometown. For many residents of Phuc Trach, he remains not only the founder of a thriving craft but also a symbol of perseverance that helped reshape the future of an entire community./.