Society

Ho Chi Minh City provides care for more than 1.5 million elderly residents

Ho Chi Minh City is drafting a long-term plan to develop elderly care facilities through 2030 and beyond, based on a four-tier care ecosystem prioritising home- and community-based care, followed by support for independent living, specialised nursing and dementia care, and hospital-based treatment combined with workforce training.

Ho Chi Minh City officially enters the “ageing population” phase in 2017, when people aged 60 and above accounted for 10.28% of the population (889,178 people). (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City officially enters the “ageing population” phase in 2017, when people aged 60 and above accounted for 10.28% of the population (889,178 people). (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City’s growing and rapidly ageing population is placing increasing pressure on improving quality of life and healthcare services for older residents.

According to the National Statistics Office, the southern city officially entered the “ageing population” phase in 2017, when people aged 60 and above accounted for 10.28% of the population (889,178 people). Although ageing began about six years later than the national average, the pace has accelerated quickly. By 2025, the elderly population had risen to 11.4%, or more than 1.57 million people - the largest in Vietnam, increasing by nearly 684,000 over eight years, or about 85,000 annually.

The rapid rise has exceeded earlier forecasts, creating urgent demand for expanded healthcare, social services and infrastructure tailored to senior citizens.

Rising health, social challenges

According to Dr Nguyen Van Vinh Chau, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health, population ageing presents major healthcare challenges as disease patterns shift from infectious illnesses to chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Elderly patients typically live with multiple conditions, averaging more than two lifelong illnesses, affecting mental wellbeing, daily activities and social participation.

Many elderly people face financial hardship, with unstable or no income and dependence on family support. The city currently operates 16 social protection centres, 12 of which house elderly residents, including around 6,000 homeless or mentally ill individuals.

Health authorities have begun reviewing resources and developing strategies to respond to demographic ageing pressures.

Access to counselling and healthcare services remains limited, while the healthcare system has yet to fully keep pace with rapid ageing.

Average life expectancy reached 76.7 years in 2025. The city has established 102 elderly mutual-support clubs and volunteer care teams. All hospitals, except paediatric facilities, provide treatment beds for elderly patients; 12 hospitals operate geriatric departments, six have specialised geriatric units, and others integrate geriatric care within internal medicine departments. However, Ho Chi Minh City still lacks a dedicated geriatric hospital.

Each year, elderly patients account for about 5–6 million outpatient visits and 320,000–380,000 inpatient cases, with 70–80% treated at public hospitals. Community health stations now maintain health records, provide regular check-ups, manage chronic diseases and supply essential medicines covered by health insurance.

By 2030, the health sector aims to raise life expectancy to 77 years, ensure all elderly citizens receive periodic health screenings and chronic disease management, pilot day-care centres, develop suitable nursing home models and establish specialised geriatric hospitals while applying digital technologies in healthcare management.

Removing bottlenecks in elderly care development

The city is drafting a long-term plan to develop elderly care facilities through 2030 and beyond, based on a four-tier care ecosystem prioritising home- and community-based care, followed by support for independent living, specialised nursing and dementia care, and hospital-based treatment combined with workforce training.

Nguyen Tang Minh, Vice Director of the municipal Department of Health said that the city aims to establish more than 30 new elderly care facilities by 2030, including 15 residential and 15 day-care centres, alongside 168 community healthcare satellite networks across local wards. Plans also include training 2,500 specialised caregivers and nursing staff.

The official stresses the need to expand public–private partnerships, investment incentives, tax and land policies, preferential loans and long-term care insurance mechanisms. Proposals also include integrating elderly care services into residential apartment complexes.

Experts note that socialisation of elderly care is essential, as the state alone cannot meet rising demand. However, unclear planning regulations, limited land access, financial constraints and a shortage of trained personnel remain major barriers. Current training targets remain insufficient, and the lack of unified professional standards continues to hinder sector development.

Policy experts also highlight the need for clearer incentives for private investment in nursing homes, as existing health development policies have yet to fully address this area./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #older residents #ageing population #senior citizens Ho Chi Minh City
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