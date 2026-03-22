Vietnamese workers struck by waves in Japan: one dead, three missing

Tokyo (VNA) – A group of eight Vietnamese workers encountered a sea accident triggered by large waves in Japan’s Fukui prefecture on March 21, leaving one person dead, three missing and one injured receiving treatment in hospital, and three others rescued unharmed, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Upon receiving initial reports of the incident, the embassy immediately contacted relevant Japanese authorities and the Vietnamese Association in the prefecture to verify details and coordinate necessary protection measures for its citizens.

According to the Fukui Coast Guard, at about 2:00 (local time) on March 21, it was alerted to an accident at the breakwater leading to the Mikuni lighthouse, where several individuals were swept into the sea by powerful waves.

Japanese rescue teams swiftly deployed vessels and helicopters to the site to conduct search and rescue operations. The Vietnamese Embassy directly contacted the rescued victims to deliver immediate assistance and protect their legitimate rights and interests. Efforts by Japanese authorities to locate the three missing workers remain ongoing.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urgently working with relevant agencies, Japanese and domestic authorities to intensify search and rescue for the missing persons, verify victim identities, and promptly notify their families to carry out necessary procedures for funeral arrangements.

The embassy urged Vietnamese nationals working and living in Japan not to go to sea during storms or visit areas with warnings of high waves, strong winds or dangerous terrain, especially at night, to prevent recurrence of such incidents./.