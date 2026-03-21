Vietnamese embassy conducts citizen protection efforts after sea accident in Japan

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan has promptly implemented citizen protection measures following a sea accident involving Vietnamese apprentices in Fukui prefecture.

According to the Fukui Coast Guard, an emergency call was received at around 2:30 on March 21 from a group of fishers reporting that several members had fallen into the sea. The group consisted of eight Vietnamese male apprentices aged between 20 and 30. During fishing activities near a lighthouse on the breakwater, five were swept away, reportedly due to strong waves.

Rescue operations were immediately launched, involving helicopters and patrol vessels. One individual was rescued alive later in the morning and was not in life-threatening condition. At approximately 10:00, another victim was found about 4.5 kilometres from the scene in an unconscious state and was later confirmed dead. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing for three others still missing.

After receiving information about the incident, the Vietnamese Embassy moved swiftly to coordinate response efforts. Phan Tien Hoang, First Secretary and head of the labour management section at the embassy, said that he is actively working with local authorities and closely coordinating with the Vietnamese community in Fukui to monitor the situation and provide timely support to those affected.

Authorities noted that the accident site is a restricted area where access has long been prohibited due to hazardous terrain and high waves, particularly at night. Warning notices had also been issued at the time of the incident./.