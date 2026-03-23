Society

Towards “Vietnam 2045”: Vietnam – UK Talent Bank to be launched

Dao Thi Hong, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, said the effective engagement of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals requires a shift from symbolic activities to a functional ecosystem.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK) and the Vietnam Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) sign the MoU to launch “Vietnam – UK Talent Bank”. (Photo published by VNA)
Representatives of the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK) and the Vietnam Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) sign the MoU to launch “Vietnam – UK Talent Bank”. (Photo published by VNA)

London (VNA) – A “Vietnam – UK Talent Bank” – a structured network connecting students, researchers, and leading experts of Vietnam in the UK – will be launched under a newly-signed memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was reached by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK) and the Vietnam Intellectual Society in the UK and Ireland (VIS) at a seminar named “Vietnam 2045” in London on March 22.

The initiative aims to move beyond general commitments by introducing practical and deployable programmes.

One such programme is the UK – Vietnam Mentoring Programme, which connects Vietnamese professors and experts with students through a formal mentorship framework. By addressing gaps in academic networking, the programme supports not only learning but also long-term career orientation and intellectual development.

Another initiative, the Elite Scholars Lab, targets outstanding students and researchers, enabling them to work closely with leading academics on research and practical projects. Participants are expected to later contribute back to the network, creating a continuous cycle of knowledge sharing.

Meanwhile, the Career Bridge & Research Symposium is designed as an annual platform linking academic exchange with career opportunities, reinforcing the idea that research should translate into practical and economic values.

Dao Thi Hong, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, said the effective engagement of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals requires a shift from symbolic activities to a functional ecosystem. This includes clear demand from Vietnam, an intergenerational expert network, and strong digital infrastructure.

Nguyen Thuy Ba Linh, Associate Professor at University College London and Vice President of VIS, noted that Vietnamese students in the UK benefit from both local insight and global knowledge. She emphasised that the key lies in transforming research into real-world applications, including startups that generate economic value, meet domestic needs, create jobs and attract investment./.

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