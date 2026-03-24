Vietnamese, Russian PMs hold talks, witness signing of nuclear power agreement

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on March 23 (local time) as part of the former’s official visit to Russia.

Warmly welcoming PM Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, PM Mishustin expressed his pleasure at meeting the Vietnamese leader again after his very successful visit to Vietnam in January 2025. He once again thanked PM Chinh and senior Vietnamese leaders for their warm and respectful reception given to the Russian delegation during his visit.

PM Mishustin extended his best wishes for good health to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders. He congratulated Vietnam on successfully organising the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People's Council at all levels, expressing his confidence that these events have set forth important policies and guidelines, creating conditions and a favourable environment for Vietnam's development in the coming period.

The Russian PM highly appreciated the significance of PM Chinh's visit and affirmed that Russia treasures the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, considers Vietnam a leading important partner in the Asia-Pacific region and always wants to further enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Thanking PM Mishustin, leaders, and the people of Russia for their warm, cordial, and sincere welcome extended to the Vietnamese delegation, PM Chinh conveyed greetings from General Secretary To Lam and other senior Vietnamese leaders to the high-ranking leaders of Russia.

The Vietnamese PM congratulated Russia on its socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the administration of the Russian Government, as well as the direction of PM Mishustin personally. He affirmed Vietnam's consistent pursuit of a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and self-strengthening, diversification and multilateralisation, and asserted that Vietnam always considers Russia a reliable friend and a leading important partner in Europe.

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing, left) and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin (standing, right) witness the signing of the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

In an atmosphere of friendship, trust, sincerity, and mutual understanding, the two leaders informed each other about the political, economic, and social situation in their respective countries.



They reviewed the achievements in bilateral cooperation over the past period, affirming that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has continued to develop comprehensively in all fields, from economy, trade and investment, security and defence, energy, and oil and gas to humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. Political trust and close ties between the two countries have continuously been strengthened.



The two countries have regularly exchanged delegations at all levels, notably the phone talks between General Secretary To Lam and President Vladimir Putin immediately after the conclusion of the 14th National Congress of the CPV.



The two sides also exchanged in-depth and substantive views on the current state and prospects of the bilateral relationship, agreeing that there is still much room for cooperation between the two countries and expressing confidence that Vietnam-Russia relations will continue to develop positively, in line with the development requirements of both nations.



The two PMs exchanged views and agreed on directions to overcome difficulties and outstanding issues, promote comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, reposition and elevate Vietnam-Russia relations in all areas of cooperation, and deepen and sustain the relationship for the benefit of the people of both countries, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.



Both sides agreed to continue stepping up dialogue, consolidating political trust, promoting contacts and exchanges of delegations at all levels and through all channels, creating a foundation for comprehensive bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, transport, logistics, education and training, culture, tourism, science and technology, local cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.



Both sides affirmed their determination to develop economic, trade, and investment ties into a leading and pioneering force in bilateral cooperation; effectively implement the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), of which Russia is a member; further open markets for each other's exports; and promote bilateral investment activities.



Both sides acknowledged the achievements in energy, and oil and gas cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in recent years, including the participation and contributions of joint ventures from both countries in this field. The two leaders emphasised that cooperation in the energy, and oil and gas sector is a traditional area, a symbol of effective cooperation between the two countries, and affirmed their determination to elevate this strategic cooperation area and effectively implement key cooperation projects.



In addition, both sides agreed to soon study and expand cooperation in the fields of new energy, clean energy, and renewable energy, contributing to green transition and sustainable development.



Both leaders welcomed and affirmed the signing of an agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam, considering this an important step in bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and believing that this will be a new symbolic project for the friendship between Vietnam and Russia.



Both sides also highly appreciated the signing of more cooperation agreements in the fields of energy-oil and gas, and transport between businesses of the two countries within the framework of the visit, thereby effectively implementing the Protocols and Intergovernmental Agreements already signed, contributing to ensuring energy security in the current context.



The two PMs agreed that cooperation in the field of science and technology should truly become a new pillar of cooperation and consented to promote the organisation of exchange activities in 2026. They also agreed to leverage the existing cooperation foundation, further expand potential projects, especially in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and expand scientific research cooperation within the framework of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre.



PM Chinh encouraged Russia to participate in consulting, designing, transferring technology, and constructing metro systems in Vietnam, especially in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



Both sides emphasised the need to strongly carry out agreements on humanitarian cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, including cooperation in education and training, culture, and tourism. PM Mishustin stated that Vietnam is currently a favourite destination for Russian citizens and expressed his desire for both countries to create more favourable conditions for tourists from both countries; to promote the organisation of cultural exchange activities in both countries, such as the Vietnam Culture Festival at Red Square in 2025; and to organise Vietnamese language classes and schools in Russia and Russian language classes in Vietnam, thereby helping to enhance mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.



PM Chinh thanked the former Soviet Union and the current Russian Federation for training thousands of highly qualified experts and scholars for Vietnam, who have made significant contributions to Vietnam's socio-economic development over the years.



In that spirit, he requested Russia to continue assisting Vietnam in training high-quality human resources, increasing the number of scholarships for Vietnam, especially in the fields of digital technology, new technologies, biomedical science, transport, basic sciences, and academic arts.



The Vietnamese PM thanked the Russian leaders and government for their affection and care for the Vietnamese community in Russia and hoped they would continue to create favourable conditions and take measures to ensure the safety of people and property for the Vietnamese community. He also affirmed that the Vietnamese government always cares for and will ensure favourable conditions for Russian citizens living, studying, and working in Vietnam.



Following the talks, PM Chinh and PM Mishustin witnessed the signing of the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam./.