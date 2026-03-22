Politics

PM’s visit to Russia promises positive changes in bilateral cooperation: Russian scholar

Vietnam and Russia are facing a comprehensive, long-term cooperation programme. The development and implementation of this programme will require considerable efforts to clearly understand the current and future interests of both countries, as well as the potential to translate these into effective bilateral cooperation.

Dr. of Economics Leonid Borisovich Vardomsky from the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)
Dr. of Economics Leonid Borisovich Vardomsky from the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Russia are facing a comprehensive, long-term cooperation agenda, as well as the potential for transformation in bilateral cooperation, said Dr. of Economics Leonid Borisovich Vardomsky from the Institute of Economics under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia ahead of the official visit of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Russia from March 22–25, Dr. Vardomsky pointed out that the multilateral foreign economic policy pursued by Vietnam is well suited to the natural conditions of a country with a large population, rapid growth, a long coastline, and a geographical location near fast-developing economies.

Within this approach, Vietnam has established itself as an attractive destination for foreign investment and is modernising its economy dynamically. The country is widely participating in global value chains and in major projects with leading international companies.

These factors demonstrate Vietnam’s reliability as a partner while also generating significant revenue for the nation, he asserted.

From a research perspective, the Russian expert emphasised that despite the still modest scale of cooperation, both countries are interested in elevating economic relations to match their high level of political trust.

He noted that the focus of the visit will be on energy and other supplies in the context of a volatile global situation. He hoped that the visit would yield positive results, stressing that both sides are facing a comprehensive, long-term cooperation programme.

The development and implementation of this programme will require considerable efforts to clearly understand the current and future interests of both countries, as well as the potential to translate these into effective bilateral cooperation, he stated./.

VNA
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