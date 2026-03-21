Congratulatory message extended to Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on 71st anniversary

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on the occasion of the latter’s 71st founding anniversary (March 22, 1955 – 2026).



The message wrote that over the past seven decades, under the LPRP’s wise leadership, Laos has achieved significant and comprehensive accomplishments across all fields. Political stability has been maintained, socio-economic development has recorded positive results, living standards have steadily improved, and the country’s role and standing in the region and the world have continued to rise. These achievements of the LPRP serve as a great source of encouragement for the Party, State and people of Vietnam.



The Vietnamese Party, State and people deeply value and remain profoundly grateful for the support extended by their Lao counterparts during Vietnam’s past revolutionary struggle as well as in its present cause of national construction and defence, it stated.



Vietnam welcomed the agreement by the two Parties and States to incorporate the concept of “strategic cohesion” into the bilateral framework, elevating bilateral relations under the motto of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion”. This development reflects deep political trust and a shared determination to further strengthen ties between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.



In the message, Vietnam also affirmed its strong and comprehensive support for Laos’d reform efforts, pledging continued solidarity with the LPRP as it implements the Resolution of its 12th National Congress and the 10th five-year socio-economic development plan, with the goal of building a peaceful, independent, democratic and prosperous country.



The message emphasised that the special relationship, founded and nurtured by Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh as well as Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, and cultivated by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries, continues to be strengthened and developed in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.



The CPV also affirmed its commitment to close coordination with the LPRP in effectively implementing joint statements, agreements and treaties signed during recent high-level visits.



On this occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam sent a basket of flowers to congratulate Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith. Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu also sent a basket of flowers to his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong, while Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory letter to member of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Bounleua Phandanouvong./.

VNA