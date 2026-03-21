Politics

Resolution announcing results of 16th National Assembly election adopted

Chairman Man affirmed that the election held on March 15 was a resounding success, describing it as a major national festival conducted in a democratic, equal, lawful, safe, economical and substantive manner. He noted that this was one of the largest and most demanding elections to date, both in terms of scale and workload, particularly as it took place amid new challenges and complexities compared to previous terms.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi VNA) – The National Election Council (NEC) convened its fifth meeting on March 21 to adopt a resolution announcing the official results of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and the list of elected deputies, marking a key step toward the overall review of the 2026 electoral process.

The meeting was chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, who is also Chairman of the NEC, with the participation of council members and representatives of relevant agencies.

At the session, the NEC discussed in a democratic manner and voted to approve the election summary report and the above-mentioned resolution. Participants also provided feedback on a draft comprehensive review report and preparations for a national conference to review the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 period, scheduled for March 31.

Delivering his remarks, Chairman Man affirmed that the election held on March 15 was a resounding success, describing it as a major national festival conducted in a democratic, equal, lawful, safe, economical and substantive manner. He noted that this was one of the largest and most demanding elections to date, both in terms of scale and workload, particularly as it took place amid new challenges and complexities compared to previous terms.

He emphasised that the election was organised under the close leadership of the Party, headed by General Secretary To Lam, with the entire political system mobilised in a coordinated, proactive and disciplined manner. The Chairman acknowledged the efforts of the NEC, its subcommittees, and election bodies at all levels for strictly implementing the central authorities' guidelines, ensuring that personnel work, communications, and security arrangements were carried out in a synchronised and effective manner.

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At the fifth meeting of the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)

Reviewing the outcomes, Chairman Man highlighted that voter turnout reached a record high, with no constituencies requiring re-elections nationwide. A total of 500 deputies were elected to the 16th NA, while People’s Councils at province and commune levels also filled all seats in accordance with regulations.

Most importantly, he noted that voters across the country participated with enthusiasm and responsibility, selecting candidates deemed to possess the necessary competence, integrity and dedication to serve in the legislative body and People’s Councils.

Referring to an article by Party General Secretary To Lam titled "The national festival and responsibilities before the people," the top legislator expressed his expectation that the elected deputies will fulfill their commitments to voters and contribute meaningfully to the 16th NA and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

He added that these efforts will support the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, including the ambitious target of achieving double-digit growth in the coming period.

Regarding priorities ahead, Chairman Man requested the NEC Office and the NA's Committee for Deputy Affairs to finalise documents for the upcoming national conference.

Following the announcement of the election results, relevant subcommittees, including those responsible for personnel and for handling complaints and denunciations, were tasked with continuing to monitor and address any petitions, as well as verifying the eligibility of elected deputies in accordance with the law.

He also called on relevant bodies to incorporate feedback to finalise a concise and focused overall report on the election, including lessons learned to better the organisation of future elections./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #16th National Assembly election
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