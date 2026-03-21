Politics

Russian Ambassador highlights priority areas to deepen Vietnam–Russia cooperation

PM Chinh's forthcoming visit by is expected to reinforce cooperation in priority sectors, with both sides actively preparing a package of agreements across multiple fields, particularly energy.

Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo courtesy of the embassy)
Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko (Photo courtesy of the embassy)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko has expressed his confidence that Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's upcoming official visit to Russia will further consolidate bilateral cooperation in priority areas while granting an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter ahead of the trip.

The visit, scheduled to take place from March 22 - 25 at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, is seen by the ambassador as a natural continuation of the increasingly active high-level exchanges between the two sides in recent years.

Bezdetko noted that Vietnam and Russia have established regular and trusted political dialogue mechanisms at all levels, including the highest level, which serve as a key driver for the stable development of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in various aspects.

PM Chinh's forthcoming visit by is expected to reinforce cooperation in priority sectors, with both sides actively preparing a package of agreements across multiple fields, particularly energy, he said, adding that the visit takes place during the Russia–Vietnam year of cooperation in science and education, which is likely to feature prominently in the agenda of upcoming meetings and negotiations.

Amid a rapidly changing global environment, the diplomat stressed that the bilateral relationship is built on a solid foundation of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation, which aligns with the fundamental interests of both nations and remains resilient to short-term fluctuations in the international situation.

He indicated that forthcoming agreements will provide additional impetus for cooperation, especially in the economic sphere. These efforts are being guided by the comprehensive action plan for 2025–2030, which outlines cooperation roadmaps in trade and investment, energy, transport, finance and banking, agriculture, and other sectors. The intergovernmental committee for trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation will play a central role in implementing this plan.

During the visit, both sides are also expected to explore opportunities to deepen collaboration in priority areas, including the launch of new large-scale projects that can lay the groundwork for long-term partnership.

Highlighting areas of focus in the current phase, the ambassador underscored the longstanding historical ties and close affinity between the two nations' people. He cited outstanding projects such as Vietsovpetro joint venture, Thang Long bridge in Hanoi, and Hoa Binh hydropower plant as enduring symbols of effective cooperation.

The diplomat highlighted the importance of further strengthening cooperation in education and human resources training as a key pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership. He also encouraged Vietnamese youth to participate in joint educational programmes, international competitions organised by Russia, and to consider studying at leading Russian universities.

The ambassador added that Russia continues to attach importance to expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, including nuclear and oil and gas, as well as in science and technology, culture, and tourism. Building on a strong foundation of long-standing and effective collaboration, both sides will continue to seek new growth drivers for the bilateral ties, for the benefits of the two countries' people as well as for shared peace and prosperity./.

VNA
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