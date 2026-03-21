General election’s voter turnout highest ever recorded: Press conference

Hanoi (VNA) – Voter turnout nationwide reached the highest level ever recorded, Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), said at a press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th NA.



According to preliminary reports from 34 provinces and centrally-governed cities, as many as 76,198,214 out of 76,423,940 eligible voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of 99.7% - the highest-ever rate recorded.



Regarding the election of deputies to the 16th NA, a total of 500 deputies were elected from 863 candidates. Of those nominated by central agencies and organisations, 214 were elected while two were unsuccessful.



The results indicated that the composition of the new legislature has reduced the proportion of part-time deputies holding concurrent posts in executive or judicial bodies, while increasing the number of full-time legislators. The proportion of deputies expected to serve full-time is projected at 40%, the highest to date.



Notably, for the first time in 16 terms, the elected rate of centrally nominated candidates standing in local constituencies was the highest ever, with 214 out of 216 elected. All deputies expected to serve full-time secured seats. The NA will also, for the first time, include a representative of the O Du ethnic group, one of the smallest ethnic minorities in Vietnam, while the proportion of women deputies remains high, at 30%.



As for the election of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels, reports from the 34 provinces and cities showed that 2,552 provincial-level councillors were elected in accordance with the law, along with 72,437 commune-level ones.



Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA).

Dong emphasised that the success of the general election reflected thorough, democratic and lawful personnel preparations, as well as a strong sense of political awareness and civic responsibility among voters.



He added that political security, public order and safety were maintained throughout the electoral process, with no serious incidents or unusual situations arising. The number of complaints and petitions related to the event was significantly lower than in previous terms.



Dong identified close and decisive leadership from the Party Central Committee as well as its Politburo and Secretariat and Party committees at all levels as the foremost factor ensuring the success of the election.



Public confidence, national unity, citizens’ sense of responsibility and the active participation of the entire political system are also elements underpinning the successful outcome, he said./.