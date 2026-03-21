Politics

General election’s voter turnout highest ever recorded: Press conference

According to preliminary reports from 34 provinces and centrally-governed cities, as many as 76,198,214 out of 76,423,940 eligible voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of 99.7% - the highest-ever rate recorded.

At the press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)
At the press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Voter turnout nationwide reached the highest level ever recorded, Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), said at a press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th NA.

According to preliminary reports from 34 provinces and centrally-governed cities, as many as 76,198,214 out of 76,423,940 eligible voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of 99.7% - the highest-ever rate recorded.

Regarding the election of deputies to the 16th NA, a total of 500 deputies were elected from 863 candidates. Of those nominated by central agencies and organisations, 214 were elected while two were unsuccessful.

The results indicated that the composition of the new legislature has reduced the proportion of part-time deputies holding concurrent posts in executive or judicial bodies, while increasing the number of full-time legislators. The proportion of deputies expected to serve full-time is projected at 40%, the highest to date.

Notably, for the first time in 16 terms, the elected rate of centrally nominated candidates standing in local constituencies was the highest ever, with 214 out of 216 elected. All deputies expected to serve full-time secured seats. The NA will also, for the first time, include a representative of the O Du ethnic group, one of the smallest ethnic minorities in Vietnam, while the proportion of women deputies remains high, at 30%.

As for the election of deputies to People’s Councils at all levels, reports from the 34 provinces and cities showed that 2,552 provincial-level councillors were elected in accordance with the law, along with 72,437 commune-level ones.

vnanet-nguyen-huu-dong.jpg
Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA).

Dong emphasised that the success of the general election reflected thorough, democratic and lawful personnel preparations, as well as a strong sense of political awareness and civic responsibility among voters.

He added that political security, public order and safety were maintained throughout the electoral process, with no serious incidents or unusual situations arising. The number of complaints and petitions related to the event was significantly lower than in previous terms.

Dong identified close and decisive leadership from the Party Central Committee as well as its Politburo and Secretariat and Party committees at all levels as the foremost factor ensuring the success of the election.

Public confidence, national unity, citizens’ sense of responsibility and the active participation of the entire political system are also elements underpinning the successful outcome, he said./.

VNA
#Bầu cử Quốc hội và HĐND #General election’s voter turnout #elected deputies to the 16th NA Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the fifth meeting of the National Election Council. (Photo: VNA)

Resolution announcing results of 16th National Assembly election adopted

Chairman Man affirmed that the election held on March 15 was a resounding success, describing it as a major national festival conducted in a democratic, equal, lawful, safe, economical and substantive manner. He noted that this was one of the largest and most demanding elections to date, both in terms of scale and workload, particularly as it took place amid new challenges and complexities compared to previous terms.

Dao ethnic minority people cast their votes. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Responsibility, trust demonstrated in general election

The success of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term goes beyond the scope of a routine political event. It is an occasion for people nationwide to exercise their right to mastery and place their trust in the representatives chosen for the country’s new stage of development.

Party General Secretary To Lam meets voters at Polling Station No. 2 in Ba Dinh ward in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Party leader highlights significance of 2026 general election

Each ballot cast by voters not only expresses the people’s right to mastery, but also conveys their trust and expectations for a bright future for the country, while affirming the nature of our State - “a State of the People, by the People, and for the People.”

See more

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

PM’s official visit to bolster Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The visit will reaffirm the enduring traditional friendship and trusted cooperation between the two countries, while also providing an opportunity to strengthen the bilateral ties both in breadth and depth with a forward-looking vision. It will help create favourable external conditions and mobilise resources for Vietnam’s development in a new era.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam presents Party General Secretary To Lam's flowers to the LPRP Central Committee's External Relations Commission to congratulate on the LPRP's 71st founding anniversary. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos reaffirm enduring partnership across generations

Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam noted that the Vietnam – Laos special relationship is deepening in a more practical and effective manner across areas, delivering tangible benefits to both peoples while contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Adam Mulawarman Tugio in Hanoi on March 20. Photo: VNA

Indonesia one of Vietnam’s top foreign policy priorities: PM

PM Chinh asked Indonesia to facilitate Vietnamese goods’ greater access to its market; promote cooperation in the Halal industry; effectively carry out fisheries cooperation and support Vietnam in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing; and enhance cooperation in locality-to-locality exchanges, education and training, tourism, cultural exchange and people-to-people connections.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) receives Lao Minister of Public Security Vanthong Kongmany in Hanoi on March 20. (Photo: VNA)

Party chief hosts Lao public security minister

Party General Secretary To Lam praised the close and effective cooperation between the two ministries as a pillar of bilateral ties, essential for safeguarding security and social order in each country.

Soldiers of the A Pa Chai Border Guard Station in Dien Bien patrol the border area. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese border guards kick off 2026 joint patrol

At the event, commanders of both sides affirmed that the annual joint patrols between the Dien Bien Provincial Border Guard and the Mengzi Regional Border Guard reflect close coordination and stand out as a highlight in border external affairs, contributing to building a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang (R) welcomes his Lao counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmanyin. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao Public Security Ministries enhance collaboration

At the talks, the two ministers agreed to effectively implement the 2026 cooperation plan between the two ministries, along with coordination mechanisms among their functional units, to promptly detect and combat all types of crime. They will enhance cooperation at all levels in building a proactive security posture, contributing to early prevention and response to threats against national security.

A view of Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi's downtown (Photo: VNA)

Politburo resolution charts Hanoi’s development in a new era

The resolution affirms Hanoi’s special role as the nation’s political–administrative centre, a hub of culture, intellect and resources, and a key growth pole driving regional and national development while advancing toward global connectivity. Building and developing the capital is defined as a shared responsibility of the entire political system, with the city’s Party organisation, authorities and residents playing the central role.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngo Minh Nguyet (centre, in pink), together with representatives of the Argentina–Vietnam Cultural Institute, the Communist Party of Argentina, and local press and media agencies at the embassy's early-spring gathering in Buenos Aires on March 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Embassy promoting information about Vietnam in Argentina

Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet hosted an early-spring gathering in Buenos Aires on March 19 with Argentine partners to boost information exchange and cooperation, while highlighting Vietnam’s recent political developments, including the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

At the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha and the European Commission's inspection delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM works with EC's inspection delegation on IUU fishing combat

The EC's Director for International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries Fernando Andresen Guimaraes acknowledged Vietnam’s remarkable progress over the past eight years, citing advances such as the national fisheries database (VNFishbase), electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT), and near-universal installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS).