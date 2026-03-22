Cambodian solidarity front delegation visits Ninh Binh to boost bilateral ties

Ninh Binh (VNA) – A high-level delegation from the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) paid a working visit to the northern province of Ninh Binh on March 22, as part of their ongoing trip to Vietnam.

The delegation was led by Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, President of the SFDCM, and President of the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Association. Joining the meeting with the Cambodian delegation was Hoang Cong Thuy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.

Welcoming the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Tran Huy Tuan said the visit is a vivid demonstration of the close ties and special attention that Cambodian leaders attach to the locality.

He affirmed that the Party organisation, authorities and people of Ninh Binh always value the traditional friendship with Cambodia and wish to further contribute to strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the two countries in a more practical and effective manner.

Tuan expressed confidence that the visit would not only reflect the goodwill towards the province but also help deepen the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia. Ninh Binh hopes to expand exchanges and cooperation with Cambodian localities, particularly those sharing similarities in history, culture, heritage and tourism, with a view to establishing provincial-level partnerships and reinforcing bilateral ties.

The delegation from the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland and representatives of Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

For her part, Men Sam An thanked the province's leaders for their warm reception and congratulated Ninh Binh on its recent socio-economic achievements. She stressed that maintaining and strengthening comprehensive cooperation and friendship with Vietnam at all levels remains a consistent, long-term policy of the Cambodian People’s Party.

She voiced her hope that relations between the two Parties and countries will continue to be consolidated for the mutual benefit of their people.

Highlighting tourism as a promising area of cooperation, she noted that this was her third visit to Ninh Binh and expressed her impression of the province’s dynamic transformation, particularly in tourism development. She called for expanded collaboration in the sector between Cambodian localities and Ninh Binh, describing it as a key opportunity to boost cooperation and further nurture the enduring friendship between the two neighbouring nations./.