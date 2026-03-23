Party Central Committee’s second meeting to lay foundations for national development: Party chief

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary To Lam has underscored the foundational significance of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, describing it as a pivotal step in translating the spirit, aspiration, determination and major orientation of the 14th National Party Congress into operational mechanisms, organisational frameworks, and practical ruling capacity of the Party throughout the entire term.



Opening the meeting in Hanoi on March 23, General Secretary Lam emphasised that the agenda encompasses a wide range of extremely important issues that must be addressed without delay.



The outcomes of the plenum, he noted, will form the “legal corridors,” “operational rules,” “disciplinary principles,” and “standards of conduct” necessary to bring the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution into life and advance the country’s long-term strategic goals toward 2030 and 2045.



Key discussions at the meeting, which will run until March 27, include the working programme of the 14th Party Central Committee for the entire tenure; working regulations of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat; regulations guiding the implementation of the Party Statutes; regulations on the Party's inspection, supervision and discipline work; operational regulations of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission; and provisions on the political and ideological work within the Party.



Participants will also review the Party Central Committee's major resolutions on inspection and supervision as well as the prevention and control of corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.



The meeting is also scheduled to consider personnel affairs for State agencies for the 2026–2031 term and provide opinions on the five-year socio-economic development plan, national financial plan and medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2031, along with other key issues.



These are not only the Party's matters but also national issues, the top leader said, stressing that decisions taken will directly affect the quality of institutions, the effectiveness of the political system, and the country’s trajectory of rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.



He highlighted that the 14th National Party Congress set clear objectives: achieving faster and more sustainable growth, improving living standards, strengthening strategic autonomy, and striving for upper-middle-income status by 2030 and developed, high-income status by 2045. To realise these goals, he stressed the need for a stronger Party, stricter discipline, more innovative leadership methods, and more decisive action.



Delegates at the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief called for thorough and careful consideration of each issue, ensuring alignment with the Party Statutes, the Constitution, and the requirements of building a socialist rule-of-law state and a clean, strong Party.



A key priority, he noted, is the continued renewal of the Party’s leadership methods. While affirming the Party’s comprehensive leadership over the State and society, he emphasised that leadership must become increasingly precise, scientific, and effective in the new context, thereby enhancing ruling capacity and public trust.



General Secretary Lam also stressed the critical role of inspection, supervision, and anti-corruption efforts, describing them as not merely internal matters but “vital” to maintaining the Party's integrity and public confidence. He called for a candid and rigorous review of 20 years of implementing resolutions in these areas, identifying achievements, shortcomings, and institutional gaps to ensure timely improvements.



He emphasised that Party building must be closely linked with national development and the improvement of people’s livelihoods. All regulations, policies and decisions must ultimately aim to make the Party stronger, achieve rapid and sustainable development, improve the apparatus, unlock resources, and accelerate economic growth while enhancing the quality of public services.



The Party chief emphasised that the socio-economic development plan for 2026–2031, and national financial, and medium-term public investment plans must be approached with strategic mindset to build resilience and create new growth momentum amid a rapidly changing global environment.



The General Secretary noted that the second meeting bears the responsibility of transforming the spirit, aspiration, determination and major orientation of the 14th National Party Congress into operational mechanisms, organisational frameworks, and practical ruling capacity of the Party throughout the entire term./.