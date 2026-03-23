☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– The second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee officially opened in Hanoi on March 23 under the chair of Party General Secretary To Lam.



During the meeting, the 14th Party Central Committee is set to review, discuss and decide on a range of particularly important issues forming a foundation for effectively implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, directly related to the quality of the Party’s leadership and combat strength, the operational effectiveness of the entire political system, and rapid and sustainable development of the country in the 2026–2031 period and beyond. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's monument in Moscow on March 23 morning as part of their ongoing official visit to Russia.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lays flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's monument in Moscow on March 23 morning. (Photo: VNA)

The PM and delegation observed a solemn moment of remembrance for President Ho Chi Minh – a great leader, national hero and great man of culture, who laid the foundation for the friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia in Moscow on late March 22 (local time), part of his official visit to Russia.



The PM affirmed no matter the circumstances, the unwavering loyalty between Russian and Vietnamese people remains unchanged, and that it must continue to be preserved, nurtured, and promoted. Read full story



– Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai paid a working visit to the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region’s city of Marseille and department of Bouches-du-Rhone from March 19 to 22, aiming to enhance links across the key pillars of government, economy, parliament, media and community, and to translate high-level commitments into concrete projects.



During meetings with local authorities, including Prefect of Bouches-du-Rhone Jacques Witkowski, representatives of the departmental council and the leader of Marseille’s arrondissements, Hai stressed the need to turn the Vietnam – France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation programmes aligned with each side’s development priorities. Read full story



– Authorities are urgently rolling out measures to stabilise the market as surging input costs place unprecedented pressure on the retail market, with suppliers pushing for price hikes and supermarket systems striving to keep prices in check.



At a recent meeting held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), big retailers warned that price pressures are intensifying. A representative of a retail chain with thousands of outlets nationwide said that 70–80% of suppliers have proposed price increases, the highest level seen in recent years. Read full story



– Vietnam’s national football team have climbed five places to the 103rd in the latest FIFA rankings, moving closer to a return to the world’s top 100.



On October 9, 2025, Vietnam defeated Nepal 3-1 in their first-leg match of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification at Binh Duong Stadium. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Football Federation, the improvement comes after points were restored following developments in Group F of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification. Read full story



– The Russian Culture Days in Vietnam 2026, taking place in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from March 23 to 27, are expected to further strengthen cultural exchanges and deepen the traditional friendship between the two nations.



The event is jointly organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Russian Ministry of Culture, and the Russian Embassy in Vietnam. Read full story./.