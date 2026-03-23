Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen front cooperation

Vietnam and Cambodia agreed to encourage greater cooperation between local Front organisations, particularly in border provinces, to build a border of peace, stability, cooperation and mutual development.

At the signing ceremony between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (Photo: VNA)
At the signing ceremony between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM) on March 23 signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2031 period.

The agreement was reached by President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai and President of the SFDCM National Council Men Sam An during their talks in Hanoi.

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President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Hoai described the visit as highly significant, taking place amid the continued positive development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries across Party, State, parliamentary, governmental, and people-to-people channels.

She expressed confidence that the visit will enhance cooperation between the two Fronts, deepening the good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Highlighting the guiding role of Party-to-Party relations, she noted that such cooperation provides the foundation for expanding ties across all sectors. Recent high-level exchanges, including meetings among high-level Party leaders of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, have reinforced political trust and opened new directions for strategic cooperation in the coming period.
Men Sam An congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, particularly in administrative reform and improving governance efficiency. She emphasised that cooperation between the two Fronts will continue to raise public awareness, especially among younger generations, about the historical foundations and enduring significance of bilateral ties.

She noted that strengthening exchanges, sharing experiences, and promoting education on the legacy of past leaders will help sustain and expand the relationship for future generations.

Both sides also agreed to encourage greater cooperation between local Front organisations, particularly in border provinces, to build a border of peace, stability, cooperation and mutual development.

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President of the SFDCM National Council Men Sam An (Photo: VNA)

Under the newly signed agreement, the two sides will maintain regular exchanges of high-level delegations, organise biennial bilateral consultations/international conferences on border cooperation, and hold thematic workshops on Front-related activities. They will also coordinate activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The agreement emphasises joint efforts to gather public feedback on the relations between the two countries and their Fronts, enhance cooperation mechanisms, and promote the implementation of bilateral treaties and agreements, contributing to the sustainable development of both countries in an increasingly integrated regional and global context./.

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