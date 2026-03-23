☀️ Morning digest on March 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Party General Secretary and Secretary of the Central Military Commission To Lam presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the Ministry of National Defence (MoND)’s Engineering Corps during a ceremony marking its 80th anniversary (March 25) in Hanoi on March 22 morning.



The distinction reflects the Party and State’s recognition of the corps’ long-standing tradition, substantial contributions, and exceptional performance in the Party and nation’s revolutionary cause. Read full story



– The aircraft carrying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived at Vnukovo-2 International Airport in Moscow at 5:00 pm on March 22 (local time), beginning a four-day official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



The official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Vnukovo-2 International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh was held solemnly at Vnukovo-2 International Airport, chaired by Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Yurevich Rudenko. Read full story



– Under no circumstances should there be a shortage of energy in general and petrol in particular for production, business, and consumption, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed while chairing a meeting of the Government’s standing members in Hanoi on March 21.



The meeting reviewed the Government’s response since late February to an energy crisis triggered by developments related to the conflict in the Middle East, as well as the implementation of the Politburo's Conclusion No. 14 dated March 20 regarding supply security and fuel price stabilisation in the new context. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Japanese businesses to continue placing their trust in Vietnam while chairing a dialogue with Japanese enterprises in Hanoi on March 21.



PM Chinh emphasised that the dialogue reflected the Vietnamese Government’s high regard for cooperation with Japan and for the success of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam, which contribute to prosperity in both countries. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh underscored that safeguarding cybersecurity and data security is an urgent, regular and critical task, inseparable from Vietnam’s socio-economic development, as he chaired the first meeting in 2026 of the National Steering Committee for Cybersecurity on March 21.



The hybrid meeting, held at the Government headquarters and connected to 34 provinces and cities, reviewed the steering committee’s performance in 2025 and outlined key directions and solutions to ensure national cybersecurity, and protect the security of activities of state agencies and citizens in the digital environment. Read full story



– Voter turnout nationwide reached the highest level ever recorded, Nguyen Huu Dong, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), said at a press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th NA.



The press conference on March 21 announcing the resolution on the results of the general election and the list of elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

According to preliminary reports from 34 provinces and centrally-governed cities, as many as 76,198,214 out of 76,423,940 eligible voters cast ballots, representing a turnout of 99.7% – the highest-ever rate recorded. Read full story



– The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on the occasion of the latter’s 71st founding anniversary (March 22, 1955 – 2026).



The message wrote that over the past seven decades, under the LPRP’s wise leadership, Laos has achieved significant and comprehensive accomplishments across all fields. Political stability has been maintained, socio-economic development has recorded positive results, living standards have steadily improved, and the country’s role and standing in the region and the world have continued to rise. These achievements of the LPRP serve as a great source of encouragement for the Party, State and people of Vietnam. Read full story



– Nearly 17,000 people took part in the 2026 Olympic Run Day for public health and national security in Hanoi on March 22, marking the largest edition of the event to date.



Held under the chair of the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and People’s Committees of 34 provinces and cities, the event forms part of activities celebrating the 80th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s call for nationwide physical exercise, the 80th anniversary of Vietnam Sports Day (March 27, 1946–2026), and the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Force (July 12, 1946–2026). Read full story./.