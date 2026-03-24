Prime Minister receives Russian Communist Party leaders in Moscow

Moscow (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, along with other leaders of the party, in Moscow on March 23 evening (local time) as part of his official visit to Russia.



Expressing pleasure at meeting Zyuganov and the leadership of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF), PM Chinh congratulated the party on increasingly asserting and consolidating its prestige in Russia’s political arena, contributing actively to helping Russia overcome difficulties in recent times.



He expressed confidence that Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and other Russian leaders, will overcome challenges and continue to develop strongly.



Recalling key milestones in Vietnam–Russia relations, the PM affirmed that under any circumstances, the special bond between the people of the two countries, the two nations, and the two Parties will never change, but rather grow stronger, for the development of each country and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Regarding the situation in Vietnam, the PM stated that with “100-year vision, broad outlook, deep thinking, and ambitious action,” Vietnam aims to become a developing country with upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045. In this process, Vietnam hopes to receive support and cooperation from international friends, including Russia in general and the CPRF in particular, he noted.



Emphasising the viewpoint of “solidarity to create strength, cooperation to gain benefits, dialogue and listening to strengthen trust” and “listening with sincerity, sharing with the heart, acting with concrete results,” PM Chinh affirmed that the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) always values its fine traditional friendship with the CPRF.

At the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (Photo: VNA)

The PM expressed hope that the two Parties will step up exchanges of experience in Party organisation, building and rectification; promote theory dialogue, practical research and vision-setting; and strengthen cadre training, while further preserving, nurturing and deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



For his part, Chairman Zyuganov noted confidence that PM Chinh’s visit will be successful, creating fresh momentum for bilateral ties.



Congratulating Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for t2026–2031, as well as its remarkable development achievements in recent years, Chairman Zyuganov said he believes that under the leadership of the CPV, the country will achieve its centenary goals as set out.



The Russian people, the state and the CPRF regard Vietnam as a trusted friend and will continue to stand alongside the country on its development path, he affirmed.



He emphasised the mutual affection and support between the two Parties, as well as his personal sentiments toward Vietnam.



Chairman Zyuganov agreed to foster high-level exchanges between the two Parties, share information on each side’s activities, actively support closer ties between their mass organisations, and enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral political party forums and joint events, as proposed by the PM./.

