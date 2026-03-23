Politics

Party chief To Lam receives Cambodian solidarity front delegation

Vietnam consistently gives high priority to its friendship with Cambodia, supports the country’s peaceful and stable development, and creates favourable conditions for the front organisations of both countries to effectively implement agreed commitments and further strengthen close cooperation.

Party chief To Lam receives Cambodian CPP vice President Men Sam An (Photo: VNA)
Party chief To Lam receives Cambodian CPP vice President Men Sam An (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam received Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), in Hanoi on March 23.

At the reception, General Secretary To Lam highly valued the working visit by Men Sam An and the SFDCM delegation, noting that it contributes to strengthening close cooperation between the two countries’ front organisations and further consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

He congratulated the two sides on signing a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2031 period, affirming that Vietnam consistently gives high priority to its friendship with Cambodia, supports the country’s peaceful and stable development, and creates favourable conditions for the front organisations of both countries to effectively implement agreed commitments and further strengthen close cooperation.

On this occasion, the top Vietnamese leader extended his congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni, Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, CPP President Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, and the people of Cambodia on the upcoming Chol Chnam Thmey festival (April 14–16, 2026).

The Party chief said that following the success of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, the first session of the new legislature will finalise key leadership positions, consolidate the state apparatus at all levels, and actively implement the resolutions adopted at the 14th Party Congress.

Men Sam An congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the election, highlighting a voter turnout of over 99%. She expressed confidence that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by To Lam, the country will continue to make further progress and achieve its development goals.

She noted that Cambodia, under the leadership of CPP President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, consistently values Vietnam as a good and sincere neighbour that has stood side by side in times of hardship. She highlighted in particular the support of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and people in helping Cambodia overthrow the genocidal regime on January 7, 1979. Recalling the words of Hun Sen, she emphasised that without the sacrifice and assistance of Vietnam, there would be no Cambodia today.

She also affirmed that Cambodia’s front organisations place strong emphasis on educating younger generations about the historical value of bilateral relations.

Men Sam An further noted that General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Cambodia and his co-chairing of the high-level meeting between the Politburos of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and the Cambodian People’s Party Standing Committee, as well as the meeting among the leaders of the three parties of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos in Cambodia on February 6, 2026, have elevated trilateral and bilateral cooperation to a new level marked by deeper trust, closer ties, and greater effectiveness.

Sharing General Secretary To Lam’s assessment that bilateral relations have grown with increasing trusts and closeness, Men Sam An affirmed that her organisation will coordinate closely with the Vietnam Fatherland Front to step up people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, health care and education-training, particularly between border provinces. She also voiced her hope that Vietnam will share experience in tourism development as the number of Vietnamese visitors to Cambodia continues to rise.

Host and guest expressed belief that relations between the two Parties and the two countries will continue to develop effectively for the benefit of their people, contributing to regional and global peace and stability. They affirmed that the special and invaluable Vietnam–Cambodia friendship should be preserved, strengthened and passed on to future generations./.

VNA
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