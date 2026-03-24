Politics

Eighty-seven self-nominated candidates elected People’s Council deputies

As many as 2,552 provincial-level People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2031 tenure were elected, with the overall structure of new deputies improved.

Ta Thi Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the National Election Council's Office (Photo: VNA)
Ta Thi Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the National Election Council's Office (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 87 self-nominated candidates have been elected deputies to the People's Councils at all levels, comprising two at the provincial level and 85 at the commune level, according to reports from 34 cities and provinces nationwide.

Ta Thi Yen, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Deputy Affairs and Standing Deputy Chief of the National Election Council (NEC)’s Office, said 2,552 provincial-level People’s Council deputies for the 2026–2031 tenure were elected.

The overall structure of new deputies has improved. Female deputies number 758, accounting for 29.7%, 0.7% higher than the previous term. Young deputies, under 40 years old, totalled 184, or 7.21%. Ethnic minority deputies counted 413 (16.18%), non-Party deputies 105 (4.11%), and re-elected deputies 1,307 (51.21%).

In terms of qualifications, 75.59% of the deputies hold postgraduate degrees, up 17.27% from the previous term. Those with undergraduate degrees account for 25.78%, while those below the undergraduate level make up 5.25%. Two self-nominated candidates were elected, equivalent to 0.08% of the total.

At the commune level, preliminary figures show that 72,437 People’s Council deputies were elected nationwide. Women account for 31.55%, or 22,853 deputies; young deputies 19.64% (14,224), ethnic minority deputies 20.41% (14,788), non-Party members 5.98% (4,333), and re-elected deputies 51.76% (37,496).

Deputies with university and postgraduate degrees form the majority, exceeding 85%, including 26.13% with postgraduate degrees and 59.17% with university degrees. Those below the university level account for 14.77%. A total of 85 self-nominated candidates were elected, representing 0.12%, Yen noted.

Based on proposals from localities, the NEC approved early voting at 217 polling stations across 11 cities and provinces. Voter turnout reached 99.87%, with eight cities and provinces achieving a 100% turnout rate.

On the Election Day, 129 communes and wards in 27 cities and provinces elected 160 fewer commune-level People’s Council deputies than required. However, only three constituencies in Bac Ninh, Gia Lai, and Lam Dong provinces must hold additional voting because they failed to meet the required structure and two-thirds threshold for the deputy number, according to the NEC official./.

VNA
#National Election Council #National Assembly #People's Councils at all levels #self-nominated candidates #People’s Council deputies Vietnam
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