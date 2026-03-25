PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Chairman of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and representatives of many political parties in the State Duma in Moscow on March 24 as part of his official visit to the European country.

Warmly welcoming PM Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Chairman Volodin expressed his pleasure at meeting the PM again in Moscow, and thanked him and Vietnamese leaders for their warm and cordial reception given during the visit of the high-level delegation of the Russian State Duma to Vietnam in September 2025.

On this occasion, Chairman Volodin congratulated the Party, State, and people of Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA), and extended his best wishes to General Secretary To Lam, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders.

He affirmed that Russia considers Vietnam a long-standing friend and a leading important partner in the Asia-Pacific region. Members of the Russian State Duma, despite coming from various parties, have a positive impression and support promoting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, the official stressed.

Chairman Volodin affirmed that the Russian State Duma is ready to cooperate with the Vietnamese side to implement high-level agreements, further deepening, strengthening, and enhancing the effectiveness of the Russia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The Russian Federal Assembly will continue to cooperate closely with the Vietnamese NA in building and perfecting the legal framework for bilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and trade, energy, and education and training, he said.

For his part, PM Chinh thanked Chairman Volodin for sending congratulations on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and for his support for the development of Vietnam-Russia relations in general and between the two parliaments in particular.

The PM also conveyed the best wishes of General Secretary To Lam and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Chairman Volodin, a dear and close friend of the Party, State, NA, and people of Vietnam.

Thanking Chairman Volodin and the Russian leaders for their warm, respectful, affectionate, and trusting welcome to the high-level Vietnamese delegation, PM Chinh announced and expressed his impression and satisfaction with the results of the talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin and his meeting with Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Valentina Matviyenko.

At the meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in Moscow on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that this visit to Russia by the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation is of great significance in promoting the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries, especially those reached between General Secretary To Lam and President Vladimir Putin; agreeing on a number of major directions to reposition and comprehensively elevate Vietnam-Russia cooperation, meeting the development requirements of each country in the new era; and exchanging specific measures to deepen all areas of bilateral cooperation.



PM Chinh highly appreciated the role of the Russian State Duma and its Chairman Volodin in perfecting the legal framework, facilitating the implementation of high-level agreements, and supporting the realisation of specific cooperation programmes, plans, and projects to promote and deepen Vietnam-Russia cooperation.



He thanked the Russian Federal Assembly for its attention, support, and security guarantees for the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Russia, ensuring their stability and integration into the local society, contributing to building a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their people. PM Chinh also wished the Russian side success in organising the State Duma election in September 2026.



At the meeting, both sides affirmed that relations between the two parliaments have developed very well in recent times. The parliaments of the two countries have coordinated closely and cooperated effectively within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, especially the alternating sessions of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. Both sides believed that the two parliaments will continue to create favourable conditions for the implementation of agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two countries; and expected that the legislative bodies in the new term will always stand side-by-side, working together and making practical contributions to elevating Vietnam-Russia relations in the new era of cooperation.



Chairman Volodin emphasised that despite the continuous development of relations in recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Vietnam still has much room and potential for further development.



In that spirit, the two sides had extensive discussions on promoting future visits; cooperating and supporting each other in international and regional forums; enhancing the exchange of legislative and supervisory experiences and facilitating the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two countries, as well as signing new cooperation agreements in line with the interests of both sides; agreeing to accelerate the removal of difficulties and obstacles in economic and trade cooperation; supporting the expansion of people-to-people exchanges, connecting localities, and promoting tourism and cooperation in education, training and science and technology.



He also affirmed his desire for Vietnam's prosperous development and his strong support for the signing of the agreement to build the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Vietnam, considering it an important project for Vietnam's energy development and laying the foundation for the remarkable development of the Vietnamese economy in the coming years.



In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the two leaders expressed their confidence that the long-standing traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia will be further strengthened and developed for the benefit of both nations and for peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and the world./.