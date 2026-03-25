Training programme introduces NA operations to first-time lawmakers

Can Tho (VNA) – A training conference was opened in Can Tho city on March 25 to provide newly elected deputies with an overview of the organisation and operations of the National Assembly (NA), equipping them with essential knowledge and skills ahead of their first term.



The event was organised by the 15th NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs, bringing together 91 first-time deputies and 50 officials from the delegations of NA deputies from 15 provinces and cities in the central and southern regions.



Addressing the conference, NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong highlighted the significance of the recent election of deputies to the 16th NA (2026–3031), describing it as a major milestone in the development of socialist democracy in Vietnam.



He noted that the voter turnout reached a record high (at 99.68%), resulting in the election of all 500 deputies as required. Beyond the figures, he emphasised that the outcome reflects the strong expectations voters have placed in their elected representatives.



According to the Vice Chairman, a notable difference of the upcoming tenure is that the first session of the 16th NA will convene earlier than in previous terms. At this session, the legislature will not only consolidate high-level State personnel but also immediately deliberate and make decisions on the legislative agenda and socio-economic policies. Newly elected deputies, therefore, will be expected to assume their roles without a transitional period, engaging fully in parliamentary activities from the outset.



Phuong urged first-time deputies to approach the training with a strong sense of responsibility, set aside any “newcomer” mindset, and actively participate in discussions, raise questions and engage in debate. The conference, he noted, should be seen as a practical rehearsal to strengthen parliamentary skills.



The Vice Chairman also called for efforts to continue innovating training methods, maximise the use of digital technologies, and adopt a learner-centred approach.



Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the Delegation of NA Deputies of Can Tho city, said the conference provides an important platform for newly elected deputies to update their knowledge about the NA’s structure and functions, as well as their roles and responsibilities, and facilitate exchanges of experience to prepare for the five-year tenure ahead.



The two-day programme includes sessions on an overview of the legislature, digital transformation and supporting software systems, including the NA App 2.0, along with practical training in legislative review, voter engagement and communication with the media./.

VNA