Politics

Vietnam, Chile celebrate 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal Prado noted that despite geographical distance, the two countries have become close partners sharing common values, aspirations and vision for international peace and development.

Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal Prado speaks at the friendship meeting marking the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties on March 25. (Photo: VNA)
Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal Prado speaks at the friendship meeting marking the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A friendship meeting marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Chile (March 25, 1971–2026) was held in Hanoi on March 25.

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam – Chile Friendship and Cooperation Association, and the Chilean Embassy in Vietnam.

Addressing the gathering, VUFO President Phan Anh Son highlighted that as early as the 1960s, when Vietnam was struggling for independence and national reunification, solidarity movements in Chile developed strongly in support of the Vietnamese people. The establishment of the Chile – Vietnam Cultural Institute in 1965 was a testament to that spirit.

He recalled the historic visit to Vietnam in May 1969 by Salvador Allende, then President of the Chilean Senate and later President of the country, during the height of the war. His meeting with Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh symbolised the shared ideals and aspirations for a better future. Building on this foundation, Chile became the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, in 1971.

Over the past decades, bilateral relations have expanded in both scope and depth. While the establishment of a comprehensive partnership in 2007 created a framework for stable and long-term cooperation, the 2011 free trade agreement – Vietnam’s first with a Latin American country – opened up new opportunities for their economic ties.

Today, bilateral trade has reached nearly 2 billion USD annually. Both countries are also making effective use of multilateral frameworks such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to boost trade and shape new standards of cooperation, Son noted.

Emerging cooperation areas such as green growth, digital transformation, clean energy and strategic minerals like lithium reflect a shared vision for sustainable development amid unprecedented global changes, the VUFO leader went on.

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VUFO President Phan Anh Son speaks at the friendship meeting on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

He added that over the past years, VUFO, the Vietnam – Chile Friendship and Cooperation Association, the Chilean Embassy, and other Chilean partners have continuously promoted people-to-people exchanges, helping reinforce a solid cornerstone for bilateral relations. He voiced his belief that the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership will keep flourishing more substantively and fruitfully.

Chilean Ambassador to Vietnam Nasly Bernal Prado said the friendship meeting reflects a long-standing relationship built on solidarity, mutual respect and cooperation. She noted that despite geographical distance, the two countries have become close partners sharing common values, aspirations and vision for international peace and development.

Vietnam has emerged as one of Chile’s key trade partners in Southeast Asia while Chile remains an important gateway for Vietnam to the Latin American market. Bilateral trade has been growing sustainably, creating a diverse and complementary trade balance, indicating that the two economies have found mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities.

In addition, high-level visits in recent years have further strengthened political dialogue and opened up new avenues for cooperation, she said, adding that they reaffirmed the joint commiment to further intensifying relations based on mutual trust, respect, and win-win cooperation.

The Chilean Ambassador expressed confidence that the relationship between Chile and Vietnam, built on a solid foundation of friendship, understanding, and cooperation, boasts great potential for further enhancement. The two countries will continue to deepen their ties, which will not only benefit both countries but also help bring Latin America and Southeast Asia closer together./.

VNA
#VUFO #Vietnam – Chile Friendship and Cooperation Association #Vietnam-Chile relations #Vietnam-Chile diplomatic ties Chile Vietnam
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