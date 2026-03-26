Politics

☀️ Morning digest on March 26

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on March 26

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 25, as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Russia.

President Putin said Vietnam remains a sincere friend and an important partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, stressing that Russia attaches importance to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Read full story

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 25 met with President of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association (RVFA) Vladimir Petrovich Buyanov, and Nikolay Nikolaevich Kolesnik, Chairman of the Russian War Veterans' Association (RWVA), who had fought in Vietnam, as part of his official visit to Russia.

Deeply moved to meet long-standing friends of Vietnam and “living witnesses” to the enduring, trusted ties between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now the Russian Federation, PM Chinh conveyed greetings and sincere appreciation from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and other Vietnamese leaders, to the hosts. Read full story

potal-thu-tuong-tiep-lanh-dao-cong-ty-co-phan-duong-sat-lien-bang-nga-8662297-1.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov (Photo: VNA)


- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held working sessions in Moscow on March 25 with leaders of AFK Sistema, Russia’s largest private conglomerate, and Russian Railways (RZD), as part of his official visit to Russia.

At the meeting with AFK Sistema Chairman Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov and the group’s executives, PM Chinh hailed the corporation’s proactive engagement with major Vietnamese enterprises to promote cooperation programmes in recent times. He suggested that AFK Sistema increase and diversify its investment in Vietnam, contributing to the implementation of agreements reached by the two countries’ key leaders. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held phone talks with Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, on the afternoon of March 25 to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual concern.

At the talks, the two sides spoke highly of the positive development of cooperation between the two countries and their foreign ministries in recent years. They agreed to further elevate cooperation across all areas, including politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12, 1976 – 2026). Read full story

- Vietnam and China have signed a technical cooperation agreement on planning two standard-gauge railways Hanoi – Dong Dang and Hai Phong – Ha Long – Mong Cai, marking progress in bilateral railway connectivity.

The signing took place during a meeting between Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Danh Huy and representatives of the International Economic Cooperation Agency of China’s Ministry of Commerce on March 25. Read full story

- The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York on March 24 hosted a formal reception to mark International Francophonie Day and French Language Day at the UN.

The event was attended by the Permanent Representative of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) to the UN, the Chair of the Francophone ambassadors’ group in New York, as well as numerous ambassadors, heads of mission and representatives from OIF member and observer states, together with friends from the Francophone community at the UN. Read full story

- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang hosted a working session in Hanoi on March 25 with Andrey Vadimovich Panteleev, Deputy Governor of the Tyumen Region of Russia.

Welcoming the Tyumen delegation, Thang affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade always attaches importance to promoting cooperation with Russia, particularly in trade, industry and energy. She noted that cooperation between localities of the two countries is increasingly playing a positive role in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations. Read full story

- Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu paid New Year visits to Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, and Mao Sophan, Deputy Commander-in-Chief and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, on March 24–25 on the occasion of Cambodia's traditional New Year Chol Chnam Thmey in mid-April.

At a meeting on March 25 at the headquarters of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces High Command, Ambassador Vu conveyed his best New Year wishes to General Vong Pisen and all officers and soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces./. Read full story

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