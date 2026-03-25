Deputy PM receives Cambodian Minister of Cult and Religion in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh received Chay Borin, Minister of Cult and Religion of Cambodia, in Hanoi on March 25.



The Deputy PM welcomed the Cambodian minister and the Cambodian delegation on their working visit to Vietnam to implement the cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Cambodia’s Ministry of Cult and Religion for the 2026–2030 period. The agreement was signed in Phnom Penh on February 6 in the presence of leaders and high-level delegations of the two countries.



He said the agreement will contribute significantly to strengthening cooperation in ethnic and religious affairs between the two nations as well as to further consolidating the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and long-term, sustainable comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Chinh highly valued the outcomes of talks between Minister Chay Borin and Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, noting that the two ministries have proactively promoted cooperation and achieved many positive and practical results. The newly signed cooperation agreement, he said, serves as clear evidence of the close partnership and will act as a guideline for strengthening collaboration in the coming time.



The Deputy PM affirmed that Vietnam–Cambodia relations have continued to develop in a stable and comprehensive manner across all channels. He also expressed his pleasure at the successful State visit to Cambodia by Party General Secretary To Lam earlier this year.



During that visit, the two sides successfully co-chaired the high-level meeting between the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party, as well as the meeting of the leaders of the three parties of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in February. These activities helped strengthen political trust and open new directions for cooperation while further reinforcing the close solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia.



Regarding religious cooperation, Chinh spoke highly of the positive contributions of Buddhism in Cambodia to the country’s prosperity and regional development.



He reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently respect and guarantee the right to freedom of belief and religion, creating favourable conditions for religious organisations to operate in accordance with the law and contribute to strengthening national unity, maintaining socio-political stability and promoting national development. Buddhism in Vietnam continues to receive attention and develop alongside other religions under the guiding principle of “good in life and beautiful in religion.”



He noted that Vietnam is ready to enhance exchanges and share experience with Cambodia in state management of religious affairs.



Looking ahead, he expressed his hope that the two sides will continue effectively implementing high-level agreements, particularly the outcomes of General Secretary To Lam’s State visit to Cambodia in February.



He also called for stronger coordination in reviewing and carrying out commitments between the two countries’ leaders, enhancing the Government channel in coordinating cooperation, and promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels to share experience in religious management and ensuring freedom of belief and religion, thereby contributing to social stability and development. He also stressed the need for close cooperation to prevent hostile forces from exploiting ethnic and religious issues to undermine the traditional friendship between the two nations.



On the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional Chol Chhnam Thmey festival in 2026, the Deputy Prime Minister wished the minister and members of the delegation good health and a successful visit.



For his part, Chay Borin affirmed that he will work closely with Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs to effectively implement the signed agreement, thereby contributing to further strengthening the two countries’ cooperation, particularly in ethnic and religious affairs./.

VNA