Indian scholar highlights significance of top Vietnamese leader's visit

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Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam's decision to choose India as one of his first overseas destinations following the 14th National Party Congress underscores Vietnam's continued view of India as a priority partner in its foreign policy, said Professor Reena Marwah of India.

In an interview with the Times of India, he said the May 5-7 visit is particularly meaningful as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vietnam in 2016.

She noted that over the past decade, bilateral ties have expanded steadily on the basis of strong political trust, which will provide a foundation for further development toward key milestones such as the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the realisation of the 2030 joint vision.

She said the visit comes at a time of growing complexity in the international environment, marked by shifting geopolitical and geoeconomic dynamics. Challenges such as supply chain disruptions, maritime security risks, bottlenecks along key trade routes and mounting pressure on freedom of navigation are prompting many countries to recalibrate their development and security strategies. Against this backdrop, Vietnam and India are seen as strategic partners with converging interests, both pursuing independent, self-reliant foreign policies and diversified international partnerships.

One of the key pillars of the bilateral relationship remains defence and security cooperation. Professor Marwah pointed to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s 2022 visit to Vietnam, during which 12 high-speed patrol boats were handed over to the Vietnam Coast Guard, as evidence of deepening ties in this area.

At the regional level, Vietnam holds a pivotal position in India’s Act East policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. The two countries established a Strategic Partnership in 2007, predating New Delhi’s formal launch of the Act East policy in 2014. According to Marwah, this underscores Vietnam’s long-standing importance in India’s strategic calculus.

Both countries see significant room for cooperation within the expanded frameworks of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM+) and ASEAN–India maritime initiatives.

Beyond defence, economic cooperation is viewed as a key driver of the next phase in bilateral ties. According to Professor Marwah, Vietnam’s open foreign direct investment policies and business-friendly environment have been instrumental in attracting global capital. Despite its relatively modest domestic market size, the country has leveraged its advantages to become a manufacturing and export hub in sectors such as electronics, textiles, footwear and logistics, drawing strong interest from multinational corporations.

The professor also highlighted potential cooperation in rare earth mining and processing, noting that Vietnam holds some of the world’s largest reserves. Defence technology collaboration, including Vietnam’s possible interest in the BrahMos missile system, was cited as another promising area.

Bilateral trade, currently exceeding 16 billion USD, remains below potential and could reach 30 billion USD after 2030, she said. Two-way investment, at around 2 billion USD, also has significant room for growth if both sides better leverage the complementarity of their economies.

Besides, people-to-people exchanges are emerging as an increasingly important pillar. Expanded direct flight connectivity - now totaling around 88 weekly flights - has provided a strong boost to tourism and social links. Long-standing cultural and historical connections, from Buddhist heritage sites such as Bodh Gaya and Nalanda University to the Champa civilisation and the preservation of My Son Sanctuary, continue to reinforce the social foundations of bilateral relations.

To further strengthen Vietnam–India ties, Marwah said both countries should step up exchanges among universities, scholars, journalists, youth and diplomats, helping deepen mutual understanding and support long-term engagement.

With strong political trust, converging strategic interests and broad cooperation potential, the visit by Party General Secretary and President To Lam is expected to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam–India relations, both bilaterally and within the evolving Indo-Pacific regional architecture, she concluded./.