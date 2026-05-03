Politics

Japanese PM concludes official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s first official visit to Vietnam was a great success, marking an important milestone that creates new momentum and opens up further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae left Hanoi on May 3 morning, concluding her three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

During the visit, Prime Minister Takaichi paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam received the Japanese Prime Minister.
PM Hung hosted a welcome ceremony, held talks, and met the press with Prime Minister Takaichi to announce the outcomes of their discussions.

On this occasion, in the presence of both PMs, ministries, agencies, and localities of the two countries exchanged six cooperation documents. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also hosted a grand banquet in honour of Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also met with PM Takaichi Sanae.

At the meetings and talks, Vietnamese leaders welcomed the visit by Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and the high-ranking Japanese delegation at a significant time, as both countries have new leadership and are striving to achieve their socio-economic development goals.

They expressed satisfaction with the strong development of Vietnam–Japan relations more than two years after being upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting substantive and comprehensive cooperation marked by high political trust, effective coordination, and the establishment of multiple dialogue mechanisms across economic, diplomatic, security, and defence fields. Cooperation has also expanded into new areas such as digital transformation, green transition, science and technology, and innovation.

Expressing thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their warm reception, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae affirmed Japan’s support for Vietnam’s reform efforts and economic self-reliance, voicing confidence that Vietnam will achieve further accomplishments in the future.

She welcomed the robust growth of bilateral relations and emphasised Japan’s desire to work closely with Vietnam to advance the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. Japan will continue to accompany and support Vietnam in achieving its development goals in the new era, contributing to regional prosperity and elevating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights. She also highlighted the importance of enhancing economic resilience and autonomy in both countries.

The leaders of both countries agreed to further deepen economic cooperation as a key pillar of the relationship through trade, investment, and ODA, contributing to economic security, energy security, and sustainable agriculture. They also agreed on measures to raise Japanese investment in Vietnam to 5 billion USD annually and bilateral trade turnover to 60 billion USD by 2030.

Both sides also discussed and agreed to strengthen coordination at regional and international forums such as the United Nations, ASEAN, and the Mekong sub-region, amid rapidly evolving and complex global developments affecting economic and energy security, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

As part of the visit, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae visited and delivered an important policy speech at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, where she expressed a strong message about the future of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and announced key updates to Japan’s FOIP initiative.

On this occasion, on the evening of May 2 in Hanoi, the Governments of Vietnam and Japan jointly held a ceremony to award the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung. The event was attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s first official visit to Vietnam was a great success, marking an important milestone that creates new momentum and opens up further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries./.

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#Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae #Vietnam-Japan #high political trust #effective coordination #multiple dialogue mechanisms Japan
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