Vietnam calls for solidarity in support of Cuba

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has expressed deep sympathy over the challenges Cuba is facing, saying Vietnam has been providing practical support in agriculture and energy to help ease difficulties for the Cuban people.



Speaking at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)’s regular ambassadorial meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on May 1, Viet called on member states to uphold the movement’s spirit of solidarity, continue supporting Cuba, oppose unilateral embargoes and sanctions, and back dialogue efforts between Cuba and the US based on mutual respect, peace, stability and the interests of their people.



On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Vietnam’s reunification (April 30), the ambassador expressed gratitude for the movement’s support and solidarity throughout the country’s struggle against colonialism and imperialism, as well as during its post-war construction and development, highlighting Cuba’s steadfast backing, embodied in President Fidel Castro’s pledge: “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood.”



In his capacity as President-designate of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Viet updated NAM members on developments surrounding the conference, stressing a complex international backdrop and challenges to building consensus.



He called on member states to continue playing an active role, engage in constructive dialogue and coordinate efforts to help deliver a balanced and substantive outcome, reinforcing confidence in the nuclear non-proliferation regime.



At the meeting, Ambassador Ernesto Soberón, Cuba’s Permanent Representative to the UN, said the US has continued tightening sanctions, particularly measures regarding energy, trade and tourism, severely impacting Cuba’s economy, society and living standards, especially food and healthcare./.







VNA