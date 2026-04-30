Vietnam promotes multifaceted cooperation with Algerian locality

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh has led a delegation of the embassy and representative agencies of Vietnam on a working visit to Algeria's Annaba province, located about 600 km east of Algiers.



During the visit from April 27 to 29, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Annaba Governor Abdelkrim Lamouri.



At the meeting, the ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its relationship with Algeria and wishes to expand cooperation with localities, including Annaba, particularly following the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in November 2025.



Khanh described Annaba as a key industrial and logistics hub of Algeria, highlighted by its metallurgical industry centred around the El Hadjar steel complex, as well as its seaport and export – import infrastructure. With its proximity to the Mediterranean region and Tunisia, the province holds potential to serve as a node in regional industrial and trade supply chains.



Given this, he proposed that Annaba facilitate business connectivity and designate focal points to promote cooperation in areas such as fertiliser and logistics.



Welcoming the visit, Lamouri underlined the traditional friendship between the two countries and expressed the readiness to strengthen collaboration with Vietnam in the province's strong sectors, including industry, port development and agriculture.



The Vietnamese delegation also held a working session with the Annaba Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI Seybouse), alongside local enterprises and university representatives. The two sides discussed cooperation prospects in mineral, steel and fertiliser manufacturing – areas Vietnam has stable demand for.



In the immediate term, they agreed to promote business linkages, exchange supply sources and pilot cargo transport routes via Annaba port. For the medium term, Vietnamese enterprises are encouraged to explore the market towards long-term partnerships.



In the field of science and technology, Khanh attended the second “One Health” international conference and held discussions with the Environmental Research Centre (CRE) in Annaba. The two sides explored potential cooperation in research, including data sharing on disease control, expert exchanges and the application of artificial intelligence to sustainable agriculture.



On this occasion, the ambassador planted a commemorative tree at the CRE, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening cooperation among agencies, businesses and the scientific communities of the two countries./.

VNA