Can Tho makes English second language across schools

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has officially approved a project to make English the second language in schools, aiming to raise education standards, create fresh momentum for international integration, and support long-term socio-economic development.

Making English a second language in schools is no longer just a goal for big cities. It’s quickly becoming a natural part of human resources development plans in many localities across Vietnam.

Can Tho is home to more than 1,200 educational institutions, serving around 670,000 students. In recent years, English teaching and learning in the city have seen notable improvements.

However, in practice, English is still taught largely as a subject rather than used as a regular language of communication within schools. Integrated teaching in English remains limited, opportunities for daily language use are not yet clearly established, and disparities in teacher capacity and facilities continue to present significant roadblocks.

The implementation of the project, therefore, is not merely educational reform. It is also seen as a strategic move to improve workforce quality and strengthen the city’s competitiveness amid deeper integration into the world.

From “learning” to “using” a foreign language

With the scheme approved on April 9 by the municipal Party Committee, English will gradually move beyond its traditional role as a school subject to become a practical tool for communication, learning and administration within the educational environment. This represents a fundamental transition – from simply “learning a foreign language” to actively “using a foreign language”.

From now until 2030, the city will focus on pilot implementation and building the necessary foundations, with the target of 100% of general education schools teaching English from the first grade onwards.

More than 705 billion VND (26.74 million USD) is to be invested in technological infrastructure, digital learning materials, artificial intelligence (AI) applications and, most importantly, improving teachers’ professional capacity.

Notably, the scheme will be implemented through a zonal approach, prioritising investment in areas facing greater challenges with facilities, teaching staff and access to technology.

In the next phase, from 2030 to 2035, Can Tho plans to expand enhanced English and bilingual teaching models. Between 2035 and 2045, the city aims to make English a core tool for learning and international engagement, with broader adoption across the entire education system.

By 2045, it’s expected that all universities will use English as the main language for teaching and research.

Building an international learning environment

At the tertiary level, many local institutions have already introduced and expanded programmes taught entirely in English.

Dr Ho Hong Lien from Can Tho University noted that the biggest challenge in this transition is the human factor. English skills among lecturers and students vary widely while the need for facilities and teaching equipment to support English-medium instruction is significant.

The speaking skill in particular, a core element of effective communication, continues to be a weakness for many students, Lien noted, perceiving that to address this, English needs to be used alongside Vietnamese across all academic activities, from teaching and research to professional communication.

Can Tho University already uses English exclusively in its advanced programmes while for courses following the Ministry of Education and Training’s standard curriculum, English currently serves as a secondary language, she shared.

One key solution proposed is the development of a comprehensive bilingual academic ecosystem, with all teaching materials, learning resources, information portals, notice boards and learning management systems available in both Vietnamese and English.

Dr Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said his institution currently offers 10 degree programmes taught entirely in English, spanning strategic fields such as health care, engineering and technology, as well as economics, business administration, tourism and communications.

The project to make English the second language in schools across the city is not simply an education policy. It is a long-term development strategy.

With strong determination and a clear strategic vision, Can Tho is laying the cornerstone for a modern educational ecosystem in which English is no longer merely a compulsory subject, but a practical life tool for future generations./.